Government holds gathering to celebrate Party's 95th anniversary, Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI – The Government hosted a cordial gathering on Monday in celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025) and the traditional Lunar New Year.

Attending the event were Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, former PM Nguyễn Tấn Dũng, and former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, along with current and former members of the Party, State, Government, NA, Việt Nam Fatherland Front, and various ministries and agencies.

Speaking at the gathering, PM Chính noted that despite numerous challenges in 2024, thanks to the hands-on leadership by the Party Central Committee, the support and close coordination from the NA and agencies in the political system, the active engagement of people and businesses, as well as assistance from international friends, Việt Nam showed strong recovery in most socio-economic aspects, surpassing all the 15 main targets.

The Government leader highlighted 2025 as the final year of the country’s 2021–2025 development plan and also a time for Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, for the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and for apparatus restructuring.

He also underscored the Government’s GDP growth target of at least 8 per cent, with the expectation to reach a double-digit rate under favourable conditions.

PM Chính appreciated and expressed his hope for continued support from the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, current and former leaders, the NA, and the Fatherland Front for the Government to fulfil its tasks, creating momentum for the whole country to make development breakthrough and enter the era of the nation's rise.

Appreciating the legacy of former leaders, he affirmed the Government’s commitment to continuity, innovation, and effectiveness in governance, adding that it will strive to translate the Party’s policies and the State’s laws into reality, ensuring prosperity, freedom, and happiness for the people. — VNS