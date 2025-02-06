UN Under-Secretary-General lauds Việt Nam as key partner in AI

NEW YORK — Việt Nam is not only a model of technological progress but also a potential linchpin for global cooperation in advancing AI capabilities, especially for developing countries, said Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill.

During a working session in New York on February 5 with Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, Gill praised Việt Nam's vision and groundbreaking policies, expressing admiration for Việt Nam's relentless pursuit of innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.

Gill highlighted the pivotal role played by the Vietnamese private sector, singling out tech giants like Viettel, FPT, and VinAI as key contributors to this success.

Việt Nam's AI research and application centres are among the top 20 globally outside of China, supported by a passionate and talented pool of technology experts, he said.

He wished that Việt Nam would continue its active role in the UN Expert Group and the Policy Dialogue on AI Governance mechanisms.

Ambassador Giang, for his part, stressed that Việt Nam considers sci-tech and innovation a strategic choice to achieve double-digit growth in the coming years, aiming to become a country with a modern industrial base by 2030 and reach high-income status by 2045.

To achieve this, Việt Nam has recently issued a Resolution on the development of sci-tech, innovation, and digital transformation - a breakthrough step. The document includes the establishment of a Central Steering Committee chaired by Party General Secretary To Lam, with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh as deputy head.

Việt Nam is ready to share its experiences and learn from the UN and the Under-Secretary-General, he said. He expressed support for the idea of positioning Việt Nam as a linchpin of digital transformation and AI collaboration and urged the UN to help bring this vision to life.

He also expressed Việt Nam’s willingness to play a more active role and make greater contributions to key UN events and discussions on digital transformation and AI governance.

On the occasion, the ambassador reiterated an invitation for the UN Secretary-General and Under-Secretary-General to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention), scheduled to be held in Vietnam’s capital later this year. — VNS