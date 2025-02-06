Việt Nam actively contributes to GCM review conference

BANGKOK — The Vietnamese delegation has actively engaged in various discussions and sharing its achievements at the second Asia-Pacific Regional Review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), held in Bangkok, Thailand, from February 4-6.

Phan Thị Minh Giang, Deputy Director of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the delegation that included representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs; National Defence; Public Security; Justice; Health; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and Education and Training; and the Việt Nam Women’s Union.

The conference, co-organised by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the UN Network on Migration, brought together about 250 delegates from member nations and stakeholders. Its goal was to assess the GCM implementation progress in the Asia-Pacific region and address emerging migration challenges following its first review in March 2021.

At the conference, Giang highlighted Việt Nam's achievements in three key areas: refining migration policies and laws, improving data collection, and enhancing international cooperation for safe and legal migration channels. She also called for continued support from the UN Migration Network to help countries implement the GCM according to their national priorities and to develop strategies for addressing new migration challenges.

On the sidelines of the conference, Giang met with Iori Kato, Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), to strengthen bilateral cooperation. She expressed gratitude for IOM’s role in promoting safe migration and its support in GCM implementation and recovery after typhoon Yagi. The official also reaffirmed Việt Nam's commitment to working with IOM, particularly on labour migration and climate change.

On February 6, Việt Nam co-hosted a side event together with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the German International Cooperation (GIZ), and Nepal, focusing on measures to protect migrant workers in caregiving and domestic work.

Giang emphasised Việt Nam's dedication to safeguarding these workers, highlighting the need for multilateral cooperation to protect their rights and advance the goals of the GCM.

The GCM, the first intergovernmental agreement on migration, was adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2018, with 152 member states in support.

Việt Nam issued its GCM implementation plan in March 2020 and has made significant progress, with 58 out of 63 provinces and cities, as well as seven ministries and agencies, taking action. Việt Nam has also submitted voluntary progress reports at two reviews for the Asia-Pacific region. — VNS