Conference makes final preparations for NA’s 9th extraordinary session

HÀ NỘI — A conference between the Standing Boards of the National Assembly (NA)'s and Government’s Party Committees took place in Hà Nội on February 6, looking in final preparations for the 15th NA’s 9th extraordinary session slated to kick off on February 12.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn opened the conference by reflecting on the previous day's discussions within the NA Standing Committee, which achieved a broad consensus on various draft laws and resolutions.

He reiterated Party General Secretary Tô Lâm's call for tighter coordination between the Government and the legislature to tackle socio-economic challenges, strengthen national defence-security, and consolidate the political system.

NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Tùng said the extraordinary session will consider and approve four laws and five resolutions designed to revamp institutional frameworks and improve the operational mechanisms of political organisations, agencies and units. Four other matters under the NA’s purview will also be tabled for discussion.

He suggested the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee direct drafting agencies to work closely with NA bodies to promptly finalise and submit documents to deputies no later than seven days before the session begins.

The Government’s Party Committee proposed the NA’s Party Committee submit several important and urgent items to the legislature for review and approval, including six draft law and resolution proposals concerning restructuring and reorganising the government apparatus, an additional proposal on 2025 socio-economic development with a growth target of at least 8 per cent, a proposal on additional charter capital investment for the Việt Nam Expressway Corporation (VEC) during the 2024-26 period, and a pre-feasibility study report for Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng railway project.

Other notable proposals include a draft NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies for developing urban railway networks in Hà Nội and HCM City by 2035, guidelines and special policies for building nuclear power plants in Ninh Thuận Province.

With just five days left before the extraordinary session, Mẫn stressed the urgency of the situation. He called on the NA and Government to work tirelessly, even if it means working overtime, to ensure all materials are of the highest quality for the NA's review.

Mẫn placed particular emphasis on the importance of close coordination when drafting provisions related to organisational structures. The Ministry of Home Affairs, must collaborate with relevant ministries and NA Committees, including the Law Committee, to align bills with directives from the Party Central Committee, Politburo, Secretariat, and the Constitution.

He also urged for a thorough and cautious review to guarantee that the proposed draft laws and resolutions will effectively support the upcoming restructuring and ensure smooth operations post-reform.

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính thanked the NA for its close, serious and effective coordination with the Government in implementing tasks assigned by the Party, ensuring the completion of a huge workload from the beginning of the term until now.

He said that the organisation of the NA's extraordinary session clearly demonstrates the spirit that when practical problems arise, they must be resolved and resolved effectively, meeting the aspirations of the people.

The PM hoped that the agencies of the NA and the Government will continue to coordinate closely with each other, with the spirit of putting the interests of the country and people first and foremost. — VNS