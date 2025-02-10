Missile Brigade 490 told to improve training quality towards modern direction

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has told the Missile Brigade 490 under the Artillery Corps to improve training quality and combat readiness, especially synchronous and specialised training in a modern direction.

Paying a visit to the Missile Brigade in Hải Dương Province on Monday, he praised the unit for its effective combat training and readiness.

According to Major General Nguyễn Hồng Phong, Commander of the Artillery Corps, the Artillery Corps was established on June 29, 1946, and has been through nearly 80 years of development. The brigade participated in the resistance wars against French colonialism, American imperialism and the war to defend the Fatherland.

The Artillery Corps has excellently completed its tasks and has been awarded many noble prizes by the Party and the State. Eighty-three collective units, 17 officers and soldiers of the Corps have been honoured by the State with the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

Party General Secretary Lâm noted that the world is undergoing numerous changes with complex, unpredictable, and difficult-to-predict developments. The country has attained great achievements after 95 years under the leadership of the Party and 40 years of carrying out the đổi mới (renewal) process. Việt Nam’s position, power, and international reputation have been enhanced and spread.

To successfully complete the assigned tasks in the new period, the General Secretary requested the unit to continue to thoroughly grasp the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and other resolutions of the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence.

He asked the Missile Brigade 490 to take advantage of every opportunity to constantly improve the overall quality, level of combat readiness and combat capability of the Artillery Corps towards a revolutionary, standardised, elite and modern direction.

The Missile Brigade 490 must be built into an all-around powerful unit which takes the pioneer role and truly be worthy of being the main firepower of the Artillery Corps and the main ground firepower of our army, he said.

He said the brigade must focus on practice and proficiently use technical equipment and weapons, especially new types. Training must be attached to practical tasks and combat plans.

The Party chief also encourages the unit to step up research on the application of information technology, digital transformation in training and troop management, as well as build databases in training management and operation.

The General Secretary requested to streamline apparatus to build a compact, strong, mobile, flexible fleet. The soldiers must study and follow of Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle, and to improve the comprehensive leadership capacity and fighting strength of the Brigade Party Committee and Party organisations. — VNS