PM asks Hoà Phát to produce steel for railway projects

QUẢNG NGÃI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on February 9 urged Hoà Phát Group to produce high-quality steel in service of railway projects, particularly the North-South high-speed railway project.

Visiting the Hoà Phát Dung Quất Iron and Steel Production Complex located within the Dung Quất Economic Zone in the central province of Quảng Ngãi, the leader conveyed the regards and wishes from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to the group’s staff, and noted confidence that it will maintain double-digit growth in the coming years.

He praised Hoà Phát for its achievements after eight years of investment in Quảng Ngãi, highlighting its contributions to industrial production, job creation, budget revenue, and social welfare in the locality.

The PM stressed that as Việt Nam pursues industrialisation and modernisation, it requires strong foundational industries such as steel, chemicals, energy, and oil and gas, adding Hoà Phát plays a key role in the development of the domestic steel industry and the broader industrialisation and modernisation efforts of the country.

PM Chính reiterated his call for the group to continue studying and producing high-quality steel, diversifying its product range to support national development.

He also urged Hoà Phát to maintain compliance with legal regulations, uphold its social responsibilities, protect the environment, ensure social welfare, and prioritise the well-being of its workers.

The PM affirmed the Government’s support and commitment to creating the best possible conditions for businesses to thrive. He also directed relevant ministries, agencies, and Quảng Ngãi to review and address Hoa Phat's proposals to facilitate its expansion in production and business activities.

According to Chairman of Hoà Phát Group Trần Đình Long, Hoà Phát is currently Việt Nam's leading steel producer and ranks among the top 50 largest steel manufacturers globally. It has exported steel to 40 countries and territories worldwide.

The group has invested US$7 billion in the Dung Quất Economic Zone, with key projects including the Hoà Phát Dung Quất Iron and Steel Production Complex and the Hoà Phát Dung Quất 2 Iron and Steel Production Complex, totalling more than VNĐ171 trillion (US$6.75 billion).

Since 2017 through 2024, Hoa Phat Dung Quat Steel has contributed nearly 35 trillion VND to the state budget. Hoa Phat’s projects at the Dung Quat Economic Zone have directly created jobs for approximately 17,000 workers.

Long said Hoà Phát has committed to increasing its annual contributions to the state budget by 15-16 per cent during the 2026-2030 period. — VNS