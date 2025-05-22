NA discusses tuition waivers, support for preschool, general education students

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) continues its ongoing ninth session agenda on May 22 by deliberating a draft resolution proposing tuition fee exemptions and financial support for preschoolers and general education students, including those attending non-public and private educational institutions.

NA deputies review a proposal and evaluation report on the draft resolution on the universalisation of preschool education for children aged 3 to 5, as well as the draft resolution on tuition waivers and support in the national education system.

The proposed policy underscores the State’s commitment to ensuring equal access to education, upholding the principles of fairness and inclusivity in policymaking, and affirming the advantages of the current governance model. It also seeks to foster the growth of non-public education and promote greater involvement of society in the education sector.

Presenting the report, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn said that based on a review of current regulations, the draft resolution proposes to expand the list of eligible beneficiaries for tuition waivers and support. In addition to groups already entitled to tuition exemptions or support under current laws, the draft includes: preschool children under the age of 5 attending educational institutions; upper secondary school students; and other learners enrolled in general education programmes at recognised educational establishments.

Once adopted, the policy will come into effect in the 2025–26 academic year.

Fund to realise the resolution will from the central budget, local budget and other legal resources.

According to statistics in the 2023-24 school year, the country currently has 23.2 million students.

The total funding requirement is about VNĐ30.6 trillion (US$1.17 billion). Of which, the public sector is VNĐ28.7 trillion ($1.1 billion) whereas the private sector is VNĐ1.9 trillion ($73.1 million).

Payment methods

Presenting the inspection report, Chairman of the NA's Committee on Culture and Social Affairs Nguyễn Đắc Vinh expressed his approval of the necessity to issue the resolution on tuition fee exemption and support.

The committee basically agreed with the policy of exempting and supporting tuition fees for preschool children and public, private students in the draft resolution.

Based on opinions of the NA Standing Committee, the Committee on Culture and Social Affairs proposes the Government to study and regulate the payment of tuition support by directly providing it to learners.

Regarding budget for the resolution, the committee requested the drafting agency to carefully assess the budget balancing capacity of localities, especially those with difficult socio-economic conditions to supplement the fund.

Universal preschool education

Minister ơn said that implementing the Party and State's guidelines and policies on developing preschool education, the sector had strived and achieved many successes in recent times.

Every year, over 5.1 million preschool children are nurtured, cared for and educated at 15,256 preschools and 17,444 independent preschool education facilities.

However, preschool education still faces many difficulties and disadvantaged children have not had access to preschool education. Conditions to ensure preschool education quality are still poor.

Current policies for preschool children, teachers, kindergartens and mechanisms and investment policies are still limited.

At present, the Law on Education only stipulates universal education for five-year-old children.

To have preschool education for all, it is necessary to amend and supplement the law.

Therefore, the early resolution promulgation is urgent, creating a solid legal corridor for the NA's legislation, promptly apply social security policies, human resource development policies, towards the common development goal, for country growth in the era of development.

"The policies proposed in the draft resolution are not contrary to, do not overlap, and do not contradict current laws," Minister Sơn stated.

The Government will ensure financial resources to achieve the goal of universal preschool education for children from three to five years old.

In particular, the State budget will supplement the 20-per-cent increase in total expenditure on education and training according to the Law on Education and other legally capital sources.

To achieve the goal by 2030, a huge amount of financial and human resources is needed.

Regarding investment in facilities and equipment, the total estimated budget for the 2026-30 period is more than VNĐ116 trillion ($4.47 billion).

The drafting agency needs to determine the roadmap for the 2026-30 period, Chairman of the NA's Committee on Culture and Social Affairs Vinh said.

In addition, the drafting agency must clearly identify the number of preschool teachers needed to be added in the 2026-30 period, report to competent authorities for consideration and decision. — VNS