Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam reaffirms support for UN efficiency improvement

May 21, 2025 - 20:39
UN80 Initiative should be pursued in a comprehensive and integrated manner, with other concurrent reform efforts within the organisation taken into account.
Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, addresses the meetings to introduce and deliberate the UN80 Initiative. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has reiterated Việt Nam's consistent support for the initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and cohesion of the UN system to better address the needs of its member states.

He made the remark while attending a series of sessions held at the UN headquarters in New York on May 12 and 20 to introduce and deliberate the UN80 Initiative – a reform proposal marking the forthcoming 80th anniversary of the organisation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Giang reaffirmed Việt Nam's active and longstanding participation in UN reform efforts, notably through its pioneering adoption of the “Delivering as One” approach.

He stressed that the UN80 Initiative should be pursued in a comprehensive and integrated manner, with other concurrent reform efforts within the organisation taken into account.

The Vietnamese diplomat also emphasised the central role of member states in the discussion and implementation of the UN80 Initiative, ensuring its sustainability, transparency, and alignment with the shared interests of the international community.

In his keynote address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the pressing need for reform to bolster the UN’s responsiveness to global challenges in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

He urged member states to endorse the UN80 Initiative, which centres on three key priorities: enhancing operational efficiency through cost saving, apparatus streamlining, and overlap reduction efforts; evaluating the delivery of mandates entrusted by member states; and proposing necessary structural and programmatic reforms across the UN system. — VNA/VNS

United Nations (UN) Vietnam

Politics & Law

NA deputies support special policy pilot to accelerate social housing projects

Lawmakers agreed that the proposed resolution would provide a comprehensive, consistent and unified legal framework for social housing development. It would also introduce stronger incentives to attract businesses to invest in social housing, contributing to the national goal of building at least one million housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers by 2030.
Politics & Law

NA approves shortened term, sets 2026 election date

The resolution shorten the term of the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and also sets March 15, 2026 as the date for the next election, which will select deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.
Politics & Law

PM stresses need to improve public investment progress

As of April 30, ministries, departments and localities allocated and assigned nearly VNĐ818 trillion (US$31.5 billion) in public investment capital for 2025, accounting for 99 per cent of the plan. However, the disbursed amount reached only 15.56 per cent of the planned target.

