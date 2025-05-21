Việt Nam reaffirms support for UN efficiency improvement

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has reiterated Việt Nam's consistent support for the initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and cohesion of the UN system to better address the needs of its member states.

He made the remark while attending a series of sessions held at the UN headquarters in New York on May 12 and 20 to introduce and deliberate the UN80 Initiative – a reform proposal marking the forthcoming 80th anniversary of the organisation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Giang reaffirmed Việt Nam's active and longstanding participation in UN reform efforts, notably through its pioneering adoption of the “Delivering as One” approach.

He stressed that the UN80 Initiative should be pursued in a comprehensive and integrated manner, with other concurrent reform efforts within the organisation taken into account.

The Vietnamese diplomat also emphasised the central role of member states in the discussion and implementation of the UN80 Initiative, ensuring its sustainability, transparency, and alignment with the shared interests of the international community.

In his keynote address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underscored the pressing need for reform to bolster the UN’s responsiveness to global challenges in today’s rapidly evolving landscape.

He urged member states to endorse the UN80 Initiative, which centres on three key priorities: enhancing operational efficiency through cost saving, apparatus streamlining, and overlap reduction efforts; evaluating the delivery of mandates entrusted by member states; and proposing necessary structural and programmatic reforms across the UN system. — VNA/VNS