NA deputies support special policy pilot to accelerate social housing projects

HÀ NỘI — A majority of National Assembly (NA) deputies on Wednesday expressed their support for the issuing of a parliamentary resolution on piloting several special mechanisms and policies to boost the development of social housing.

The goal is to accelerate progress and shorten investment and construction timelines for social housing projects.

Lawmakers agreed that the proposed resolution would provide a comprehensive, consistent and unified legal framework for social housing development. It would also introduce stronger incentives to attract businesses to invest in social housing, contributing to the national goal of building at least one million housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers by 2030.

During group discussions at the 15th NA’s ongoing 9th session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that social housing has become an increasingly urgent issue, particularly in major urban areas and industrial zones, and is a matter of strong public concern. However, the implementation of social housing projects has faced persistent hurdles, including rigid mechanisms, lengthy administrative procedures and limited appeal to investors.

The top legislator pointed out that since 2021, only 657 social housing projects have been launched nationwide, with completed units accounting for just 15.6 per cent of the set target. Although the Government has earmarked a VNĐ120 trillion (US$4.62 billion) credit package to support this effort, disbursement has been sluggish.

To address this, the Government has proposed streamlining investment approval procedures and allowing the direct appointment of investors for social housing projects – bypassing the bidding process – to fast-track implementation.

According to the Government’s proposal, the approval timeline could be reduced to a maximum of 75 days, down by approximately 200 days or 70 per cent compared to current regulations.

NA Chairman Mẫn urged a thorough review of the proposed objectives and conditions to ensure transparency, fairness and objectivity in investor selection. He also called for robust inspection and supervision mechanisms to prevent corruption, waste and abuse during policy execution.

While supporting the elimination of unnecessary procedures to expedite construction, the NA Chairman stressed the need to clarify quality control measures to ensure the standard of social housing. He also highlighted several key policy components in the draft resolution, including pricing and rental conditions, eligibility for housing support, and land-use fee reimbursements or deductions and asked the Government to provide further clarification to improve the draft.

Chairman Mẫn also emphasised the importance of reviewing the draft resolution in relation to existing laws such as the Housing Law, Land Law, Investment Law and Construction Law to prevent overlaps and conflicts.

Echoing the NA Chairman’s concerns, Deputy Hà Sỹ Đồng of Quảng Trị Province stressed that social housing is not just an economic issue, but a vital component of social welfare and justice. He hailed the pilot resolution as an urgent and strategic move.

However, he also warned that, as a new and far-reaching policy, it must be designed with safeguards against potential loopholes that could lead to misuse, corruption or resource waste.

He recommended that the draft be further refined to ensure transparency, coherence and inclusivity, thereby building public trust and encouraging participation from various economic sectors while safeguarding the interests of the public.

Deputy Đặng Bích Ngọc of Hòa Bình Province added that the resolution is particularly timely and necessary to remove legal bottlenecks, streamline procedures and create a more open environment for social housing investment.

She stressed the need for clear provisions to support government employees and workers relocating after administrative reorganisations, allowing them to access social housing at preferential rates through rent-to-buy or purchase schemes. — VNS