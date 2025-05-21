Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Former President Trần Đức Lương passes away

May 21, 2025 - 19:27
Former President Trần Đức Lương. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Former Politburo member and former State President Trần Đức Lương – born on May 5, 1937 – has passed away at 10:51pm on May 20, 2025, at his private residence, aged 88, after a period of illness, the Specialised Council for Protection of Central-level Officials' Health announced Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the dedicated treatment provided by the Party, the State, a team of professors and medical doctors, and the devoted care of his family, his advanced age and declining health ultimately led to his passing.

Details regarding the memorial, funeral, and burial ceremonies for Trần Đức Lương will be announced at a later time.

Born in the central province of Quảng Ngãi, he has served as the State President between September 1997 and June 2006. before his retirement.

On February 3, President Lương Cường has bestowed him with the 65-year Party membership badge for Lương, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to the Party and nation's revolutionary cause. — VNS

