Remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers, experts repatriated from Laos

QUẢNG TRỊ — The remains of 12 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in Laos’ Savannakhet Province, were repatriated following a handover ceremony at the Lao Bảo (Việt Nam's Quảng Trị Province) - Densavan (Savannakhet) international border gate on Wednesday.

The remains were founded by search team 584 under the Quảng Trị provincial Military Command during the 2024-25 dry season.

During the ceremony, delegates offered flowers and incense in remembrance, expressing deep gratitude and respect for the soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives for noble international duties and the revolutionary mission of both Việt Nam and Laos.

The remains will be re-buried at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery on Thursday.

Quảng Trị Province has held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos since 1993.

Also on May 21, the remains of 17 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos, were laid to rest at Ba Dốc Martyrs’ Cemetery in Bố Trạch District in the central province of Quảng Bình.

Addressing the ceremony, Vongphet Chitphanya, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khammouane provincial Party Committee of Laos, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifice of the Vietnamese soldiers and experts for the independence and freedom of the Lao people.

He affirmed that the Party, authorities, and Military Command of Khammouane will continue to closely cooperate in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese martyrs in the coming time. — VNA/VNS