Home Politics & Law

Remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers, experts repatriated from Laos

May 21, 2025 - 18:28
The remains will be re-buried at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery on Thursday.
Quảng Trị's soldiers put the Vietnamese flags on the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts that were handed over by Laos’ Savannakhet Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — The remains of 12 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, who laid down their lives in different periods in Laos’ Savannakhet Province, were repatriated following a handover ceremony at the Lao Bảo (Việt Nam's Quảng Trị Province) - Densavan (Savannakhet) international border gate on Wednesday.

The remains were founded by search team 584 under the Quảng Trị provincial Military Command during the 2024-25 dry season.

During the ceremony, delegates offered flowers and incense in remembrance, expressing deep gratitude and respect for the soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives for noble international duties and the revolutionary mission of both Việt Nam and Laos.

The remains will be re-buried at the Road 9 National Martyrs Cemetery on Thursday.

Quảng Trị Province has held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos since 1993.

Also on May 21, the remains of 17 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos, were laid to rest at Ba Dốc Martyrs’ Cemetery in Bố Trạch District in the central province of Quảng Bình.

Addressing the ceremony, Vongphet Chitphanya, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Khammouane provincial Party Committee of Laos, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifice of the Vietnamese soldiers and experts for the independence and freedom of the Lao people.

He affirmed that the Party, authorities, and Military Command of Khammouane will continue to closely cooperate in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese martyrs in the coming time. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

NA deputies support special policy pilot to accelerate social housing projects

Lawmakers agreed that the proposed resolution would provide a comprehensive, consistent and unified legal framework for social housing development. It would also introduce stronger incentives to attract businesses to invest in social housing, contributing to the national goal of building at least one million housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers by 2030.
Politics & Law

NA approves shortened term, sets 2026 election date

The resolution shorten the term of the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and also sets March 15, 2026 as the date for the next election, which will select deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.
Politics & Law

PM stresses need to improve public investment progress

As of April 30, ministries, departments and localities allocated and assigned nearly VNĐ818 trillion (US$31.5 billion) in public investment capital for 2025, accounting for 99 per cent of the plan. However, the disbursed amount reached only 15.56 per cent of the planned target.

