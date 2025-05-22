Positive mindset shift seen in law building: PM

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, while chairing the Government’s law-building session for May on Thursday, emphasized a significant shift in law-making philosophy—from a State-controlled approach, where matters not explicitly regulated were often prohibited, to a facilitation and service-oriented model, designed to support citizens and businesses more effectively.

The PM reaffirmed that the building and perfection of the legal and institutional system is one of the three strategic breakthroughs identified by the Party and State.

While many positive results have been recorded, institutional reform remains, as he described, the “bottleneck of bottlenecks”. This is especially evident in complex areas such as land management, site clearance, and food safety, he said.

PM Chính noted that the Politburo has recently issued Resolution No 66 on reforming law-making and law enforcement to meet the developmental demands of the country in a new era. The National Assembly (NA) has passed Resolution No 197, while the Government has adopted Resolution No 140 to promptly implement and bring Resolution No 66 to life, thereby enhancing its effectiveness.

He commended ministries and sectors for their efforts in drafting and submitting resolutions related to legislative work and preparing documents for the ongoing 9th session of the 15th National Assembly. He noted that from an institutional perspective, law and policy are both a driving force and a source of development, while the process of developing institutions and legal frameworks is being renewed.

The Government leader outlined six principles for revising laws, including clearly stating which provisions are kept, revised, added, or removed, along with justifications, while clarifying decentralisation and unresolved issues needing higher-level direction.

He also required the legislative process to reflect seven aspects, such as translating Party guidelines into law, addressing real-life gaps, simplifying procedures, and resolving legal inconsistencies.

The PM stressed that only well-established, widely supported issues should be codified, while complex or controversial matters should be studied further. Discussions must be realistic, evidence-based, and problem-focused, said the PM.

As scheduled, participants will give opinions on six legislative items. These included the Law on Enforcement of Custody, Temporary Detention and Travel Bans; the amended Law on Enforcement of Criminal Judgements; the amended Law on Thrift Practice and Wastefulness Combat; the amended Law on Food Safety; the Law on Population; and the amended Law on Judicial Assessment.

In addition, they will listen to reports and provided feedback on how to address difficulties and obstacles encountered during the drafting of decrees relating to decentralisation and the delegation of authority, particularly in connection with the organisation of local administrations at two levels.

This marked the fifth thematic session on law-making held by the Government since the beginning of the year. Across these sessions, the Government has reviewed and approved 30 important legislative and resolution drafts. VNA/VNS