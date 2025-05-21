 Successful hosting of P4G Summit shows Việt Nam's organisational capacity: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's successful organisation of the fourth Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit left positive impression on international delegates, showcasing the country’s creativity, flexibility, and capability in hosting and coordinating major multilateral conferences, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn has stated.

The Deputy PM chaired a meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday to assess the organisation of the summit, held in April.

He said the summit also reflected the country’s hospitality, safety, and efficiency while promoting its cultural identity and national image. Besides, security protection was handled professionally and thoroughly, ensuring a smooth and safe event.

Reviewing the summit organisation, representatives of ministries and agencies highlighted achievements, pointed out shortcomings, and discussed lessons learned as Việt Nam is preparing for upcoming major multilateral events, including the signing ceremony of the UN Convention on Countering the Use of ICTs for Criminal Purposes in October 2025 and APEC 2027.

They agreed that the fourth P4G Summit was a major success, reinforcing Việt Nam's coordinating and leadership role in advancing multilateralism and international solidarity, especially in the emerging and irreversible trend of green growth and green transition. It earned praise from Party and State leaders, international partners, and the public as well.

Deputy PM Sơn said that the summit came amid swift global changes, strategic competition, and policy shifts of major powers, including issues related to green and sustainable development. Meanwhile, domestic efforts to streamline the political system’s apparatus have posed additional challenges to the organisation of the event, particularly for tasks requiring inter-agency coordination.

The high-level participation and rich agenda demonstrated that countries continue to value the role of multilateralism and international multilateral forums in uniting political will and coordinating available resources to advance global comprehensive cooperation in green transition, effectively implement the sustainable development goals, and deliver on climate action commitments, he stated.

He praised the resolve, urgency, and sense of responsibility shown by ministries and agencies, which ensured the event’s all-round success.

The successful hosting of the fourth P4G Summit affirmed Việt Nam's wise leadership and the great efforts by all stakeholders, he said, attributing the outcome to both objective and subjective factors, especially the active performance of ministries and sectors as well as their high sense of responsibility and unity.

He applauded the proactive coordination with the P4G Secretariat and member states, especially key partners – Denmark, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Korea – throughout the planning and hosting process. These efforts allowed Việt Nam to promote its priorities while aligning them with those of other nations, earning broad recognition.

For the first time in hosting a large-scale multilateral event, Việt Nam skipped setting up a national steering committee or a national secretariat. Instead, tasks were assigned directly to ministries and agencies basing on their functions, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serving as coordinator, he said.

Acknowledging some shortcomings, Deputy PM Sơn asked ministries and sectors to improve coordination, power delegation, and leadership for future events. — VNA/VNS