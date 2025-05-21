Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam attends Japan's defence and security expo

May 21, 2025 - 21:12
Held biennially, DSEI Japan is co-organised by Japan’s Crisis Intelligence and the UK’s Clarion Events, with the support of relevant Japanese ministries and agencies.
Vietnamese defence ministry's delegation attends the 2025 Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Japan exhibition, held from May 20-23 in Chiba prefecture, Japan. — VNA/VNS Photo

TOKYO — A delegation from Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence, led by Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, is attending the 2025 Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Japan exhibition, held from May 20-23 in Chiba prefecture, Japan.

Held biennially, DSEI Japan is co-organised by Japan’s Crisis Intelligence and the UK’s Clarion Events, with the support of relevant Japanese ministries and agencies.

The 2025 edition has drawn 450 defence-related enterprises from Japan and 30 other countries, alongside over 15,000 visitors. Compared to the previous event in 2023, this year’s exhibition not only showcases technologies and equipment for the navy, army and air forces but also display technologies and equipment in automation, cyber defence, and space security.

On this occasion, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nghĩa held a bilateral meeting with General Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defence Force of Japan.

The Vietnamese officer expressed appreciation for Japan’s invitation and noted the growing bilateral defence ties, particularly in areas such as personnel exchanges, training, cybersecurity, and settlement of war consequences.

Nghĩa also acknowledged Japan’s non-refundable aid worth around US$2.7 million for dioxin and environmental analysis equipment, and its support in launching a project to provide bomb and mine clearance equipment to Việt Nam. He described the assistance as a meaningful contribution to post-war recovery and environmental protection efforts in Việt Nam.

Yasunori welcomed the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the expo, considering it a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and expand cooperation. He affirmed Japan’s commitment to further enhancing ties with Việt Nam, especially in defence industry, disaster response, and UN peacekeeping activities. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

NA deputies support special policy pilot to accelerate social housing projects

Lawmakers agreed that the proposed resolution would provide a comprehensive, consistent and unified legal framework for social housing development. It would also introduce stronger incentives to attract businesses to invest in social housing, contributing to the national goal of building at least one million housing units for low-income earners and industrial park workers by 2030.
Politics & Law

NA approves shortened term, sets 2026 election date

The resolution shorten the term of the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and also sets March 15, 2026 as the date for the next election, which will select deputies to the 16th legislature and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure.
Politics & Law

PM stresses need to improve public investment progress

As of April 30, ministries, departments and localities allocated and assigned nearly VNĐ818 trillion (US$31.5 billion) in public investment capital for 2025, accounting for 99 per cent of the plan. However, the disbursed amount reached only 15.56 per cent of the planned target.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom