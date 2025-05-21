Việt Nam attends Japan's defence and security expo

TOKYO — A delegation from Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence, led by Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Việt Nam People’s Army, is attending the 2025 Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Japan exhibition, held from May 20-23 in Chiba prefecture, Japan.

Held biennially, DSEI Japan is co-organised by Japan’s Crisis Intelligence and the UK’s Clarion Events, with the support of relevant Japanese ministries and agencies.

The 2025 edition has drawn 450 defence-related enterprises from Japan and 30 other countries, alongside over 15,000 visitors. Compared to the previous event in 2023, this year’s exhibition not only showcases technologies and equipment for the navy, army and air forces but also display technologies and equipment in automation, cyber defence, and space security.

On this occasion, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nghĩa held a bilateral meeting with General Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff of the Ground Self-Defence Force of Japan.

The Vietnamese officer expressed appreciation for Japan’s invitation and noted the growing bilateral defence ties, particularly in areas such as personnel exchanges, training, cybersecurity, and settlement of war consequences.

Nghĩa also acknowledged Japan’s non-refundable aid worth around US$2.7 million for dioxin and environmental analysis equipment, and its support in launching a project to provide bomb and mine clearance equipment to Việt Nam. He described the assistance as a meaningful contribution to post-war recovery and environmental protection efforts in Việt Nam.

Yasunori welcomed the Vietnamese delegation’s participation in the expo, considering it a valuable opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and expand cooperation. He affirmed Japan’s commitment to further enhancing ties with Việt Nam, especially in defence industry, disaster response, and UN peacekeeping activities. — VNS