Remembering Trần Đức Lương: A devoted leader in the Party’s revolutionary path

HÀ NỘI — Trần Đức Lương (May 5, 1937 – May 20, 2025) was a former Politburo member and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. Throughout his life of service, in every role and circumstance, he remained politically steadfast and unwavering in his loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the People. He devoted himself wholeheartedly to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, fulfilling every responsibility entrusted to him with distinction, and earning the deep trust of the Party, the State, and the People.

This photo essay commemorates the life and legacy of a leader who dedicated himself entirely to the revolutionary path of the nation. — VNS