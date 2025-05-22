Remembering Trần Đức Lương: A devoted leader in the Party’s revolutionary path

|The late Trần Đức Lương (May 5, 1937 - May 20, 2025), former President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI — Trần Đức Lương (May 5, 1937 – May 20, 2025) was a former Politburo member and President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. Throughout his life of service, in every role and circumstance, he remained politically steadfast and unwavering in his loyalty to the Party, the Fatherland, and the People. He devoted himself wholeheartedly to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, fulfilling every responsibility entrusted to him with distinction, and earning the deep trust of the Party, the State, and the People.
This photo essay commemorates the life and legacy of a leader who dedicated himself entirely to the revolutionary path of the nation. — VNS
|President Trần Đức Lương delivers a New Millennium and New Year 2000 message in Hà Nội on January 1, 2000. VNA/VNS Photo Minh Điền
|President Trần Đức Lương delivers a report seeking the National Assembly’s ratification of the Việt Nam–United States Bilateral Trade Agreement during the 10th session of the 10th National Assembly, on November 23, 2001. VNA/VNS Photo by Nhan Sáng
|President Trần Đức Lương celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival and presents gifts to disadvantaged and orphaned children at charitable shelters in Hà Nội on October 5, 1998. VNA/VNS Photo by Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương visits miners working underground at Khe Chàm Coal Company in 2002. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương inspects planning efforts in Hạ Long Bay to ensure a balance between economic development and environmental protection on October 15, 1997. VNA/VNS Photo by Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương plays gongs with ethnic people in the mountainous district of Tương Dương (Nghệ An) in 1998. VNA/VNS Photo
|President Trần Đức Lương speaks with ethnic people in Phong Dụ Commune, Tiên Yên District Quảng Ninh Province, in 1997. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương presents the title Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Vietnam News Agency on April 17, 2005. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Khang
|President Trần Đức Lương presents gifts and extends Tết wishes to workers of Team 10 (Hà Nội Urban Environment Company) on duty on Lunar New Year’s Eve (1999). VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương inspects training activities at Air Defence–Air Force Unit 573 of Corps 2 on February 8, 1999. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương visits and sends Tết greetings to officers and soldiers of Traffic Police Checkpoint No. 2, Hà Nội Police Department, on Lunar New Year’s Eve of (1999). VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|General Secretary, State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng with former General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and former President Trần Đức Lương attend the 70th anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics on September 14, 2019. VNA/VNS Photo Trí Dũng
|On the 55th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army, President Trần Đức Lương visits General Võ Nguyên Giáp, former Politburo member and former Minister of Defence (1999). VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Trần Đức Lương’s visit to the Russian Federation in August 1998 marked a breakthrough in bilateral cooperation. It was the first time Russian President Boris Yeltsin declared Việt Nam a strategic partner in Southeast Asia. VNA/VNS File Photo
|President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, receives President Trần Đức Lương during the 12th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (September 1998). VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|President Jacques Chirac of France awards the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour to President Trần Đức Lương in Paris on October 28, 2002. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Khang
|UK Prime Minister Tony Blair welcomes President Trần Đức Lương during his official visit to the United Kingdom in May 2004. VNA/VNS Photo by Nguyễn Khang
|President Trần Đức Lương welcomes Lao Party and State President Khamtay Siphandone on an official friendship visit to Việt Nam in 2002. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Tám
|President Trần Đức Lương and Argentine President Néstor Carlos Kirchner sign a joint statement on November 22, 2004. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Khang
|President Trần Đức Lương meets President Fidel Castro during his official friendship visit to Cuba on April 9, 2000. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp
|People of Pyongyang warmly welcome President Trần Đức Lương during his official visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, at the welcoming ceremony at Sunan International Airport on May 2, 2002. VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Nghiệp