Việt Nam begins term on UN Women executive board

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of Việt Nam's permanent mission to the United Nations (UN), on Monday attended the annual session of the UN Women Executive Board as a newly elected member for the 2025-27 term.

This first session of 2025 focused on enhancing operational efficiency and shaping the 2026-2029 strategic plan. Delegates acknowledged progress in gender equality but highlighted ongoing challenges, including conflicts, humanitarian crises, violence, discrimination, climate change impacts, social injustice and resource constraints. The slow progress in achieving the 2030 Agenda was also a key concern.

Addressing the session, Ambassador Giang underscored the importance of assessing achievements, drawing lessons, and formulating timely solutions. He emphasised the need for greater female participation in science, technology, and innovation through STEM education for girls and a global framework to connect women in these fields.

The ambassador called for more efficient resource allocation for essential areas such as health and education, gender impact assessments, and transparent budgeting to drive substantive progress. He stressed targeted measures, including gender quotas, leadership training, and policies supporting work-life balance to enhance women's roles in decision-making.

Ambassador Giang also highlighted Việt Nam’s efforts in gender equality, citing a high percentage of female lawmakers and scientists, as well as the country’s early adoption of a National Strategy on Gender Equality for 2020-2031. Việt Nam reaffirmed its commitment to working with UN Women and fellow board members to advance gender equality and accelerate progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring no one is left behind, he noted.

The UN Women Executive Board, comprising 41 member states, plays a crucial role in shaping policies and programmes to promote gender equality and empower women and girls worldwide. Việt Nam was elected as a member for the 2025-2027 term and will officially assume its role on January 1, 2025. — VNS