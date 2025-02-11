PM urges transformative science and technology solutions to drive growth

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for transformative solutions for science, technology, innovation and highly skilled workers to become driving forces for the nation’s rapid and sustainable development while presiding over a conference on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, which gathered ministers, representatives of several localities, academics, and some major businesses, PM Chính highlighted the implementation of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, a landmark policy document issued by the Politburo on breakthrough developments in science, technology, innovation and the national digital transformation.

The Government has launched an action programme -- with seven major types of solutions and 142 specific tasks assigned to various ministries, sectors and localities -- to carry out this resolution, aiming to achieve 8 per cent growth in 2025 and setting the groundwork for double-digit growth in subsequent years.

A resolution will be presented to the National Assembly (NA) at its upcoming session to address challenges in scientific and technological development. Amendments to the Law on Science and Technology will be proposed at the NA session in May this year, aiming to create a more conducive market environment for innovation and growth.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the advancement of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as well as a highly skilled workforce would require an inclusive approach that engages citizens and businesses in the process.

Improvements in these areas could have significant impacts on restructuring the economy toward rapid and sustainable growth, improving overall labour productivity and enhancing the competitiveness and integration of the national economy.

Việt Nam had achieved remarkable milestones in agricultural innovation, poverty reduction, global economic integration and economic growth, he said, but these achievements should bring more benefits to the people.

Outlining the future direction, PM Chính emphasised nine key groups of solutions, the first being raising awareness on the importance of science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and skilled workers in sustainable growth through the country’s achievements in establishing databases, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and more.

A thorough review would be also necessary to identify policy bottlenecks, he said, which should be completed within the first and second quarters of this year.

Infrastructure for technology, transportation, energy, healthcare, education, culture and social affairs would also be a focus, notably the establishment of innovation centres.

The government leader also stressed the diversification of resources, including the State, the people and businesses as well as public-private partnerships. Specific policies and frameworks should also be put forward to mobilise resources for prioritised industries.

In addition, education and training formats should be innovated and diversified at all levels to attract and nurture talent.

Meanwhile, governance must be improved by optimising management, streamlining administrative procedures, decentralising power and increasing supervision and overall assessment.

PM Chính added that international cooperation would also be a key focus, especially in terms of core technology transfer.

He also stressed that ministries, sectors, localities, educational institutions and academics must work closely together and place the nation and people’s interests above all. Their cooperation should foster healthy competition, strengthen commitments and responsibilities, and encourage rewards and recognition.

Việt Nam’s innovation ecosystem must be developed with a global mindset to attract talent, resources and technology across various fields and from all over the world, said the Prime Minister, adding that the Government would welcome support for the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hòa Lạc, Hà Nội. — VNS