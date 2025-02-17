Vạn Phúc Silk Village joins the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities

Vạn Phúc Silk Village, one of Việt Nam’s most renowned silk-producing villages, has officially become a member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities, following the addition of the famous Bát Tràng Pottery Village. Nguyễn Văn Khanh, vice chairman of the Vạn Phúc Ward People’s Committee, spoke with Voice of Vietnam about the opportunities that come with this recognition as one of the first two traditional craft villages in Việt Nam to be accepted into this prestigious network.

Congratulations to Vạn Phúc Silk Village on becoming a member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities. Can you share your thoughts on receiving this recognition?

On October 23, 2024, an international jury from the World Crafts Council (WCC) visited and assessed Vạn Phúc Silk Village. The international delegation toured production facilities and observed artisans performing various steps of the traditional and modern silk weaving process, praising the achievements of the village and its artisans. Many of our artisans and silk products left a strong impression on the WCC assessment team.

Vạn Phúc Silk Village met the selection criteria set by the WCC, which are based on four pillars: economy, culture, society and environment. After a thorough evaluation, the village was officially recognised as the 68th member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities.

The WCC is a non-profit international organisation established in 1964 with the mission of promoting the preservation, development and advancement of global handicrafts and traditional craft industries. Six decades after its founding, the WCC has recognised 68 world-class craft villages across 27 countries.

We are incredibly honoured and proud that Vạn Phúc Silk Village, along with Bát Tràng Pottery Village, is among the first two traditional craft villages in Việt Nam to be approved as members of this prestigious network.

Vạn Phúc Silk Village is known for its high-quality silk products. Can you share more about the village’s signature products?

The village specialises in producing silk from natural silk threads, including floral-patterned silk, plain silk and twisted silk, with diverse patterns ranging from traditional to modern. However, the most iconic product of our village is lụa vân (Cloud Silk) – a fabric that appears to have floating clouds woven into it, giving it a unique and ethereal look.

Additionally, our artisans have successfully revived Gấm (Brocade), a textile that had been lost for years. Both gấm and lụa vân were once showcased at the Paris International Exhibition and were honoured with the title "Best Product of Indochina".

To become a member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities, the WCC’s criteria require not only aesthetic and traditional values but also emphasise innovation, creativity and adaptability to the global market. What steps have the authorities and residents of Vạn Phúc taken to meet these criteria?

As soon as we received the news from Hà Nội and Hà Đông District about the evaluation visit by the WCC's international jury, the local Party Committee and authorities instructed the Village Craft Association and relevant units to study the regulations and prepare the necessary documentation. With guidance and support from the city’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the district's economic department, we ensured all conditions were met for the assessment process.

The criteria emphasise global recognition, local innovation, opportunities for collaboration and environmental sustainability in production. Fortunately, Vạn Phúc’s traditional silk products already meet these standards in terms of aesthetics, creativity and consumer demand in both domestic and international markets. More importantly, our village has demonstrated a strong capacity for international collaboration and knowledge exchange, continuously enriching its expertise and techniques by learning from global partners.

Vạn Phúc still boasts many skilled artisans dedicated to their craft. Their passion and commitment not only preserve but also enhance the cultural heritage embedded in our silk products. During their evaluation, the WCC’s jury praised the community’s engagement, creativity and commitment to preserving traditional values. The village’s ability to connect globally and its openness to learning from international peers were key factors that helped Vạn Phúc successfully meet and surpass the criteria for joining the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities.

Vạn Phúc artisans create exquisite, handcrafted silk products, but without preserving its unique identity, the village could become indistinguishable from other silk-weaving communities. How is Vạn Phúc maintaining its distinct appeal?

Every craft village has its unique characteristics, and Vạn Phúc Silk is no exception. Historically, Vạn Phúc Silk has been highly regarded both domestically and internationally. Our skilled artisans have preserved and passed down their weaving secrets through generations, ensuring that each piece of silk is not only visually stunning but also intricately designed with patterns that set it apart from products of other weaving villages. Discerning consumers recognise and appreciate the distinct qualities of Vạn Phúc silk.

Today, as Việt Nam develops, our artisans are blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. However, silk produced through Vạn Phúc’s handcrafted and semi-handcrafted methods continues to win the trust of customers due to its superior quality, artistic value and deep connection to Việt Nam’s cultural heritage.

To further distinguish Vạn Phúc silk, we have encouraged village artisans and producers to incorporate the Lụa Hà Đông (Hà Đông Silk) mark into the fabric selvage, helping consumers differentiate our products from others. We also organise design competitions to foster innovation in patterns and motifs, enriching the diversity of Vạn Phúc’s silk products.

What are opportunities that the Global Network Creative Craft Cities' membership brings to the local handicraft industry, as well as its preservation, development and international integration?

Becoming a member of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities offers significant benefits and opportunities for Vạn Phúc Silk Village. This recognition serves as a gateway for the village to promote its image and products worldwide while fostering cultural exchange and innovation. It enables artisans to create products that meet contemporary global consumer demands, while also preserving the essence of local heritage and traditions.

As an official member of the network, Vạn Phúc Silk Village has solidified its position on the world’s cultural map. This status enhances its competitive edge, supports the preservation of traditional values, expands market access, strengthens international cultural exchange and fosters sustainable development.

Looking ahead, Vạn Phúc will continue its mission of developing craft tourism in alignment with the city and district’s strategic plans. To maintain its unique appeal, the village’s skilled artisans must further enhance their creativity while honouring their rich cultural heritage. By doing so, they can craft distinctive products that cater to both consumer preferences and the interests of visiting tourists. VNS