Hospitals nationwide to adopt digital medical records from September 30

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has ordered medical facilities across the country to concentrate efforts to fully adopt digital medical records before September 30 this year.

This action is part of the health sector’s push for digital transformation in alignment with national strategies on the matter.

Digital medical records are also expected to be integrated into the national e-identification app VNeID. Chip-based ID cards and citizen biometrics will also be used for health check-ups and online registration for healthcare services.

Health facilities are also encouraged to employ technologies to exchange medical data, send referral applications, schedule follow-up appointments, reference past test results and promote telemedicine and e-prescriptions.

Preventive health service providers should use technology for disease prevention and control, especially for emerging and serious diseases, both infectious and non-communicable. They must also provide timely and accurate updates on vaccinations.

The MoH also ordered improving the overall quality of online public services, focusing on customisation regardless of administrative areas.

The goal is that by the end of 2025, 100 per cent of administrative procedures that meet legal requirements will be available online, while 80 per cent of all administrative records will be processed digitally.

By the end of June this year, all administrative records should be linked to citizen identification.

The health ministry also asked medical facilities to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in diagnosis, treatment and analysis. They should also promote cashless payments to improve citizen’s convenience. — VNS