Female scientist interested in animal disease research

HÀ NỘI — Professor Doctor Nguyễn Thị Lan is a groundbreaking scientist in biotechnology and animal disease prevention in Việt Nam.

Her works have significantly contributed to the agricultural sector, helping to improve livestock quality and ensure food safety.

Scientific journey and dedication

Lan, 51, has spent many years conducting in-depth research in animal infectious diseases and applied biotechnology.

She graduated and successfully defended her doctoral thesis in Japan.

After returning to Việt Nam, she continued teaching and conducting research at the Việt Nam National University of Agriculture (VNUA), where she held many important positions before becoming the VNUA Director.

She was the first person in Việt Nam to successfully develop multiple vaccines to prevent diseases in livestock and poultry, helping to control dangerous diseases such as bird flu, foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever (ASF).

Many of her studies are not only academically valuable but also have high practical applications in agricultural production.

Her research on H5N1 avian influenza has helped improve disease control in Việt Nam and has been recognised by the international scientific community.

She also develops domestic H5N1 avian influenza vaccines to reduce dependence on imported vaccines and proposes disease control measures based on epidemiological analysis.

She has done extensive research on biotechnology, especially in the application of gene technology to detect and prevent diseases. These studies help the livestock industry become more sustainable, minimising economic losses caused by diseases.

She applied PCR (polymerase chain reaction) technology in the rapid diagnosis of infectious diseases in livestock and poultry and researched rapid test kits to help detect epidemics early.

Lan also conducts research on genetics to improve livestock breeds with high disease resistance.

One of the most important contributions of Professor Dr Lan is the research on ASF – a disease that causes great damage to the pig farming industry in Việt Nam.

Lan built treatment and control protocols for ASF, established an epidemiological surveillance system to help detect outbreaks early and carried out immunological studies to support vaccine development.

Lan has cooperated with many international scientific organisations to improve research capacity and apply modern technology in agriculture.

She is a member of many joint research projects between Việt Nam and Japan, the US and Europe.

She participated in international conferences on veterinary medicine, biotechnology and animal diseases, as well as published interdisciplinary research between biotechnology and food safety.

Not only is she an excellent scientist, Lan is also a dedicated teacher.

As a lecturer and manager at the VNUA, she has directly guided hundreds of master and doctoral students, training a generation of highly qualified young scientists in agriculture.

Under her guidance, many students and young researchers have gained access to modern biotechnology and advanced disease prevention methods, improving the quality of scientific research in the country.

Lots of her students have now become prestigious experts, lecturers and researchers, contributing to the growth of the country's agricultural sector.

Achievements and recognition

With her important contributions, the professor has received many noble awards and titles such as the Kovalevskaia Award – a prestigious award for female scientists with outstanding achievements in scientific research.

She received the third-class Labour Medal awarded by the State for important contributions to science and education, the Outstanding Female Scientist Award awarded by UNESCO and L’Oréal, and Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister.

Lan also won many awards from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for application of biotechnology in agriculture.

In addition, she is a member of many domestic and international scientific organisations, promoting research cooperation between Việt Nam and other countries in the world.

Lan is one of the leading scientists in Việt Nam researching the field of biotechnology and infectious diseases in animals.

With her great contributions to the veterinary industry, she has significantly improved disease prevention in livestock and poultry, protecting food safety and enhancing livestock productivity. — VNS