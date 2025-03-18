Developing national key universities in STEM fields

HÀ NỘI The Vietnamese government has approved a master plan for the national higher education and teacher training network for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

A key focus of this plan is the establishment of key national universities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), aimed at achieving regional and global prestige while serving as the core of Việt Nam's higher education network.

According to the Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), Nguyễn Anh Dũng, the master plan envisions that public higher education institutions will account for approximately 70 per cent of the total national training capacity, while private and non-profit private institutions will account for 30 per cent.

There will be between 50 and 60 higher education institutions offering doctoral-level training, with around 50 per cent oriented towards research. Furthermore, universities and campuses failing to meet standards or legal requirements will be phased out before 2030.

The plan outlines a vision to develop Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, and Việt Nam National University, HCM City into leading universities in Asia, while Huế University and Đà Nẵng University are set to become national universities.

Additionally, Thái Nguyên University will be expanded to strengthen higher education in the Northern Midlands and Mountainous Region. New regional universities will also be developed in the North Central, South Central, Central Highlands and the Mekong Delta, with core institutions such as Vinh University, Nha Trang University, Tây Nguyên University, and Cần Thơ University playing a central role.

Plans are also in place to establish Tây Bắc University as a regional university after 2030.

Four major urban centres—Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Hồ Chí Minh City, and Cần Thơ—will be home to high-quality higher education hubs linked with research, technological development and innovation. These institutions will serve as catalysts for economic development at both regional and national levels.

A particular focus of the master plan is the development of a higher education network specialising in STEM disciplines, projected to accommodate over one million students by 2030, including 7 per cent at the master's level and one per cent at the doctoral level.

Universities with strong STEM research and training capabilities will receive priority investment aligned with regional socio-economic development strategies.

Universities specialising in natural sciences and life sciences will be concentrated in the four key economic regions and the Central Highlands, supporting industries such as agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, environmental management and the marine economy.

Institutions with expertise in computer science, information technology, electrical and electronic engineering will receive substantial investment in the four major urban areas and the South Central region of Việt Nam to support software, semiconductor, electronics and telecommunications industries.

Mechanical engineering, mechatronics, automation, civil engineering, and transportation engineering will be developed in the Northeast, Red River Delta, North Central, and coastal regions, as well as the Southeast and Cần Thơ urban area.

Five leading public universities in engineering and technology will be upgraded into national key universities, including Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hanoi University of Civil Engineering, University of Transport and Communications, Hồ Chí Minh City University of Technology and Education, and Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology. Among these, Hanoi University of Science and Technology aims to rank among Asia’s top universities.

Additionally, three intergovernmental universities— the Việt Nam-Germany University, the Hanoi University of Science and Technology (Việt Nam-France), and the Việt Nam-Japan University—will continue their research-oriented development focusing on science, engineering, and technology.

Maximising investment efficiency

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoàng Minh Sơn emphasised that making science, technology, and innovation a priority has been reinforced in Việt Nam's policy framework, with STEM disciplines considered a national strategic priority.

Discussing the selection criteria for national key universities, Deputy Minister Sơn noted that the planning process aims to optimise investment effectiveness. While some suggested a general selection criteria-based approach, this would have delayed implementation beyond 2030. Instead, specific universities and fields have been designated for targeted investment.

The primary selection criterion is investment efficiency. The chosen universities must have a strong reputation, particularly in critical areas like engineering, technology and natural sciences.

However, the Deputy Minister clarified that focusing investment on key universities does not exclude other institutions from development opportunities. Rather, the plan establishes a directional investment strategy to encourage universities to leverage their strengths.

Each socio-economic region will have priority academic fields aligned with its strategic development plan, as defined by the Politburo’s resolutions. Based on this framework, national universities, regional universities and key institutions in each region will identify priority areas for investment.

Simultaneously, universities must operate under market-driven principles, offering programs that align with societal demands and their institutional capabilities. If an institution trains graduates who struggle to find employment, its viability in attracting students will naturally decline.

MOET leaders emphasised that higher education should be recognised as a service operating under market principles, while also directing key investments to encourage institutions to excel in their strengths.

The ultimate objective of the master plan is to modernise Việt Nam’s higher education system by 2030, ensuring all institutions meet minimum standards, expand their development capacity, and enhance training quality.

During implementation, if a designated university fails to meet investment expectations, it indicates inefficiency. The Central Party Committee’s Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW (dated October 25, 2017) clearly outlines that underperforming universities should be merged, consolidated or dissolved.

Deputy Minister Sơn stressed that the purpose of the master plan is to build a stronger, more sustainable higher education system. Universities unable to adapt or leverage opportunities for growth must undergo necessary restructuring to align with national education objectives.

According to a National Assembly representative and former Vice Rector of the National Economics University, Hoàng Văn Cường, this plan serves as a foundation to mobilise resources for infrastructure enhancement, modernising facilities and ensuring that higher education institutions meet quality standards. It also encourages the development of large-scale universities with the capability to engage in international partnerships and competition.

Furthermore, the proposed initiatives aim to expand higher education access for Vietnamese students, foster high-level human resource development and advance scientific research, innovation and the application of technology — all of which will contribute to Việt Nam’s long-term sustainable development. VNS