First suspected measles-related death in Cao Bằng

CAO BẰNG – A small child admitted for examination and treatment at the Pác Nặm District Medical Centre (Bắc Kạn Province) passed away on 10 March, suspected to be related to measles, said the Cao Bằng Provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The two year old, of Mông ethnicity, lived in Bản Óong, Sơn Lập Commune, Bảo Lạc District of Cao Bằng Province.

According to CDC, the patient developed symptoms on March 7 but was only taken to the hospital three days later in critical condition, with pale skin, dry and discoloured lips and sunken eyes, due to severe dehydration and unresponsiveness to verbal stimuli.

The patient was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure, pneumonia, high fever, severe dehydration and suspected measles, without laboratory confirmation.

Despite receiving emergency care and intensive treatment, the toddler's condition did not improve and they passed away on the evening of March 10.

The cause of death was determined to be late hospitalisation, severe pneumonia complications, acute respiratory failure and critical dehydration.

Since early February, after receiving reports of suspected measles cases in Sơn Lập Commune, the Bảo Lạc District Medical Centre formed a task force to assess the outbreak, investigate cases, monitor the situation and support the Sơn Lập Commune Health Station in disease prevention and control efforts.

Authorities have conducted disinfection measures at Bản Óong Village Cultural House, Bản Óong Kindergarten where the child attended and Phia Pàn Primary School in Sơn Lập Commune.

The Cao Bằng Department of Health and the provincial CDC have directed units to strengthen disease prevention measures and have requested the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology to supply additional measles vaccines for an immunisation campaign.

They have also advised residents to seek medical attention immediately if they show symptoms, to ensure timely treatment and reduce the risk of severe complications. VNS