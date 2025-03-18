Supercar convoy’s owner faces $6,500 fine for traffic violation

ĐÀ NẴNG — The city police in Đà Nẵng have imposed a total fine of VNĐ167 million (US$6,540) on the owner of 11 supercars and motorcycles for violating traffic laws.

Footage of the case emerged on social media on March 16, showing a convoy of seven cars and one three-wheeler, running a red light at the crowded Nguyễn Văn Linh–Phan Châu Trinh intersection in Hải Châu District.

The viral video prompted many people to call for intervention from authorities to address the violation.

Upon investigation, law enforcement discovered three additional vehicles involved in the incident, raising the number of vehicles involved in the case to eight cars and three motorcycles. They were under the ownership of a local businessman, whose initials are H.K.K, and his wife.

Police have suspended a total of 11 driving licences of motorists in the case.

On Monday afternoon, head of Đà Nẵng City Traffic Police Department Lt Col Phan Văn Thương chaired a meeting with H.K.K. and the other motorists involved.

K. acknowledged the drivers’ violations and sent his apology for their inappropriate behaviours, adding that he would ensure no similar incident would happen in the future.

Đà Nẵng City Police also expressed their gratitude towards locals for their timely reports that helped law enforcers ensure traffic safety and order in the area. — VNS