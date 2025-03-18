Hà Nội completes new design for landmark square in heart of city

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hà Nội has completed a report detailing the design and renovation plans for Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square near Hoàn Kiếm Lake in the city's old quarter.

According to the committee, Đông Kinh-Nghĩa Thục Square, located in the heart of Hoàn Kiếm District, is a well-known landmark with historical significance.

Recognising its importance, the municipal People's Committee, upon reviewing the Hoàn Kiếm District's report, has directed the district authorities to continue working with consultants to develop a design that integrates the square with surrounding architectural structures.

The area of the square under study spans approximately 12,000sq.m. To the north, it borders Cầu Gỗ and Hàng Gai streets, to the south, it adjoins the edge of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, to the west, it meets Lương Văn Can Street and the Thủy Tạ Building, while to the east, it faces Hồ Hoàn Kiếm Street, where the landmark 'Shark Jaw' building (a commercial, service and dining centre) is located.

The area surrounding the building is designated as public land, covering around 309sq.m.

With an aim to redesign the square to create a more connected and accessible public space, the renovation project will link two important heritage sites -- the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Special National Monument to the north and the Old Quarter National Monument area to the south.

The specific solution proposed includes demolishing the 'Shark Jaw' and introducing three underground levels in the expanded square area. The first underground level will be used for cultural and commercial spaces, while the second and third levels will serve as parking spaces. If parking is not feasible, the space may be used for other multi-purpose functions.

Demolition of the iconic building and site clearance are scheduled to be completed before April 30, the Reunification and Labour Day holiday.

An estimated VNĐ18 billion (US$705,000) from the city's budget will be spent on demolishing the building. Actual costs are expected to be lower since the Hoàn Kiếm Power Company will cover the costs of relocating the transformer station in this area.

Relocation

The project of renovation and improvement of public spaces around Hoàn Kiếm Lake requires the relocation of various agencies and households from the area and the city has identified approximately 100ha of land in Đông Anh District for resettlement purposes.

The Department of Architecture and Planning will work with Đông Anh District to quickly prepare detailed zoning plans for the resettlement land, prioritising areas that have already been cleared of previous structures.

For those affected, the city will offer the highest compensation according to regulations, with land-based resettlement options in Đông Anh. Temporary housing will be provided for residents awaiting land allocation, and new homes will be offered for those not eligible for land-based resettlement, helping them stabilise their lives during the relocation process.

Furthermore, the city has outlined plans for the relocation of various agencies' headquarters in the area, including the Department of Culture and Sports, which will temporarily move to the Võ Chí Công Government Office Complex or a location near the Hà Nội People's Committee headquarters. Other organisations will be relocated based on available properties, including older buildings and villas.

The Hà Nội People's Committee will also explore alternative locations for key agencies such as the Hà Nội Power Corporation, the National Transmission Corporation, and the Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company. These agencies are expected to relocate to areas such as the new urban area in Cầu Giấy District.

As part of the overall investment project, the Hà Nội People's Committee has instructed the Department of Agriculture and Environment to work with the Department of Architecture and Planning to propose a land acquisition strategy for these utility companies to facilitate the resettlement and land clearance processes.

For departments requiring continuous operation, such as power control centres, the city has requested that these agencies propose detailed relocation plans by the end of March to ensure their services remain uninterrupted. — VNS