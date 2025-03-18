Rooftop garden for healing

A rooftop garden has long been a dream for many city dwellers. One engineer living on the western outskirts of Hà Nội has found a way to run a sustainable, self-circulating garden. Let’s take a look at how it works!
Việt Nam National University - HCM City (VNU-HCM) continues to assert its leading position in scientific research in Vietnam by significantly increasing its publications in prestigious international journals, particularly within the Scopus database.
At a UNDP-backed seminar, experts assessed Việt Nam’s AI adoption in the public sector, highlighting progress in virtual assistants and smart monitoring, while urging stronger legal frameworks, data integration and skilled workforce development.
The Vietnamese government has approved a master plan for the national higher education and teacher training network under which the Việt Nam National University, Hà Nội, and Việt Nam National University, Hồ Chí Minh City will be developed into leading universities in Asia.