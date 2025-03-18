VNU-HCM increases international publication, enhances research quality

Nguyễn Diệp

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University - HCM City (VNU-HCM) continues to assert its leading position in scientific research in Vietnam by significantly increasing its publications in prestigious international journals, particularly within the Scopus database.

This success stems from a clear strategy focused on research quality, human resource development, and the creation of a favourable academic environment.

According to the latest 2025 statistics, the number of scientific publications by VNU-HCM in the Scopus database has significantly increased compared to previous years. In 2024 alone, the university published over 2,200 international research papers, an increase of more than 20 per cent compared to 2023.

Developing human resources, building research capacity

Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Minh Tâm, vice chancellor of VNU-HCM, said VNU-HCM’s goal is not only to increase the number of publications but also to focus on their quality.

"Articles published in reputable international journals have contributed to enhancing VNU-HCM's academic standing and promoting the country's scientific integration into the global community."

One of the key factors behind this success is a well-structured research encouragement policy and substantial investment in strong research groups. Young scientists and lecturers are provided with favourable conditions to pursue long-term research projects with stable funding sources.

Tâm emphasised that VNU-HCM not only prioritises research quality but also focuses on training and developing high-quality research personnel.

Each year, the university organises various training programmes, seminars, and international scientific forums to enhance research capacity, particularly for young scientists and faculty members.

"Regular international seminars held at our university help researchers and lecturers explore new research directions, improve academic writing skills, and publish international articles. As a result, the quality of VNU-HCM’s research has significantly improved," he said.

A crucial part of VNU-HCM’s strategy to increase international scientific publications is investing in modern facilities and providing maximum support for research activities.

State-of-the-art national key laboratories, such as the advanced materials key laboratory and the Nano materials laboratory, have become leading research hubs, enabling scientists to carry out internationally recognized studies.

VNU-HCM has made substantial investments in research infrastructure to create an ideal environment for scientists.

"This support has played a crucial role in enabling research teams to conduct major, groundbreaking projects," he said.

The university’s research focuses on highly applicable fields such as biomedicine, new materials, artificial intelligence, environmental science, and climate change, attracting significant international attention and recognition.

"Thanks to a well-planned strategy and effective investment, our research not only reaches a broader audience but also has a strong impact, attracting many international partners for collaboration," he said.

Long-term strategy for promoting research excellence

VNU-HCM has set a clear objective not only to increase the number of publications but also prioritising research quality.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vũ Hải Quân, President of VNU-HCM, emphasised: "Our strategy is not about chasing publication numbers but focusing on research with high practical value that contributes to socio-economic development and addresses pressing societal issues."

To achieve this goal, VNU-HCM has implemented a series of comprehensive measures, including strengthening international research collaborations, encouraging faculty members to study and conduct research at globally renowned institutions, enhancing quality assessment criteria for academic publications, and providing substantial rewards for research published in top-tier journals.

In the coming years, VNU-HCM aims to further increase the quantity and quality of international publications, striving to position itself as a leading research center in Southeast Asia.

"With the right investments and strong domestic and international collaboration, we are confident in propelling VNU-HCM to become a leading research hub in the region and on a global scale," he said.

The university leadership also expects that its research contributions will help address national challenges and foster sustainable social development. — VNS