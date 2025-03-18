Việt Nam, Nordic nations share insights on innovation-driven governance

HÀ NỘI — The 8th annual Nordic seminar convened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, bringing together Vietnamese and Nordic experts to share experiences in advancing leadership in public administration, effective governance, innovation, and digital transformation.

The event was co-hosted by the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and the embassies of Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway.

In his opening remarks, Associate Professor Dr. Dương Trung Y, Vice President of the academy, emphasised that innovation and digital transformation in leadership and public administration are key drivers of fast, efficient, and sustainable development of each nation.

He highlighted the relevance of Nordic governance models in supporting Việt Nam’s efforts to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in socio-economic development, innovation, and national digital transformation, and to accelerate the country's development in the new era.

Sharing Finland’s experiences, Ambassador Keijo Norvanto highlighted how decentralised management and a culture of innovation have enabled his country to build a resilient, adaptable governance system generating tangible benefits for the people. He expressed his hope that these lessons will inspire future leadership and governance approaches in Việt Nam.

Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi stressed that inclusive, innovative, and people-centred governance is key to effective administration. He pointed out that Sweden’s decentralised governance model, coupled with strong commitments to digital transformation, gender equality, and work - life balance, has proved that cooperation- and adaptability-based leadership can drive substantial changes.

Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz noted that Denmark consistently ranks among the world’s best performers in e-government and digital transformation. He stressed that in a fast-changing world, effective governance must be based on adaptability, innovation, and trust building, adding that the Nordic tradition of knowledge-sharing and collaboration strongly evidences that these values will develop more strongly when governments learn from one another.

Norwegian Ambassador Hilde Solbakken echoed this view, emphasising that trust, transparency, and public participation are essential to good governance. She noted engaging citizens in decision-making and ensuring a balance of power across government levels enhance governance flexibility and responsiveness.

Experts at the seminar explored global challenges to effective governance, including conflicts, energy crises, climate change, and strategic competition among major powers. They also examined the role of leadership and public administration in fostering the public sector's innovation, and analysed both opportunities and obstacles in digital transformation for the field in Việt Nam and the Nordic countries.

The seminar also provided a platform to seek breakthrough solutions for promoting innovation and effective governance in the public sector, along with sustainable socio-economic development in Việt Nam. — VNS