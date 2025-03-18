Draft law offers housing, high salaries to attract leading scientists to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Leading scientists, chief engineers and experts tasked with critical projects could soon benefit from state-provided housing, official vehicles and special salary packages under a draft Law on Science, Technology and Innovation put forward by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The draft outlines a series of incentives to attract and retain highly talented professionals in the fields of science and technology. In addition to housing and income benefits, key personnel would receive financial and human resources support to carry out their scientific mandates.

They would also gain autonomy to purchase patents, designs, technical documents and technological know-how within allocated budgets, and hire domestic and international experts.

The proposal further includes funding for participation in national and international conferences and seminars, alongside the authority to independently manage assigned scientific tasks.

Young scientists and engineers would also receive support, including subsidies for tuition and living expenses during domestic and overseas research or academic exchanges.

Beyond incentives, the draft introduces measures to streamline recruitment into state scientific roles.

Individuals with outstanding research achievements or prestigious science and technology awards could be appointed to research positions without regard to years of service.

Researchers from the private sector, overseas Vietnamese and foreign nationals with exceptional records would also be eligible for equivalent positions and not need to take competitive exams.

Foreign experts in Việt Nam’s priority development fields would be offered preferential treatment regarding immigration, residency and work permits, the draft states.

The Ministry of Science and Technology described the preferential mechanisms as a cornerstone of the policy, aimed at expanding the country’s scientific workforce.

The Ministry hopes competitive income policies and improved living conditions will attract high-calibre Vietnamese professionals currently residing abroad and foreign experts to work and settle in Việt Nam, fostering a professional environment to retain top scientists and engineers.

The Chairman of the University of Technology council under Hanoi National University, Professor Nguyễn Đình Đức, emphasised the urgency of the changes.

"The experiences of Japan, South Korea, India, China and other developed nations show that high technology is the key to national prosperity and strength," he said.

"Việt Nam has no other path. The achievements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and artificial intelligence are impacting every aspect of society and the global landscape faster and more powerfully than ever."

Đức argued that cutting-edge technology is Việt Nam’s 'magic wand' to rise as a prosperous and powerful nation on the global stage. He stressed that human talent is the country’s greatest resource and competitive advantage, urging swift and bold investment in higher education and scientific personnel.

He also called for courageous investment in high-risk research, noting that while not all groundbreaking projects succeed, their potential breakthroughs could be transformative.

"We must dare to invest in advanced technology and accept failures to achieve greater successes," Đức said.

Universities and research institutes, he added, should lead the way in digital transformation, with robust investments in technology infrastructure, data systems, and AI applications to serve as a model for national efforts.

Đức proposed establishing and prioritising new research groups in critical high-tech fields tied to economic growth and national security, with universities and research institutes serving as key hubs for such ambitious investments. — VNS