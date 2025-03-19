Health ministry enhances digital transformation in diagnosis, treatment

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health will focus on developing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in healthcare this year.

This is stated in the ministry's action plan to implement the Politburo and Government’s resolutions on scientific development, innovation and the national digital transformation, signed into effect by Health Minister Đào Hồng Lan.

Under the plan, the leadership of health agencies must directly take charge of efforts to develop healthcare technology.

The action plan includes seven specific tasks and solutions.

First, it is necessary to enhance awareness, make breakthroughs in innovative thinking and establish strong political determination to create new momentum across society for digital transformation in healthcare.

Units under the ministry have to allocate a suitable proportion of personnel with expertise and experience in science and technology in each stage and implement training programmes for healthcare staff on science, technology, innovation, digital healthcare and basic technology skills for the national digital transformation.

They must also strengthen investment resources and improve infrastructure for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in healthcare.

The second task is to coordinate with relevant ministries and branches to review and amend regulations to submit to the National Assembly and the Government for approval in order to eliminate all barriers hindering development and increase the institution's competitive advantage.

The ministry will develop a number of research institutes and medical universities, closely combining research, medical applications and training of healthcare workers.

Third, on the basis of revised legal provisions on science, technology and innovation approved by the Government and the National Assembly, the units will increase investment sources and complete infrastructure for digital transformation in healthcare.

Public scientific and technological organisations will be reviewed and restructured, under a plan to restructure public scientific and technological organisations approved by the Prime Minister.

A focus on linking research with training and applications in disease prevention and treatment also needs to be prioritised.

Science and technology programmes at the ministry level must continue to be implemented.

It is necessary to implement key tasks and projects to promote research, development, application and commercialisation of key technologies such as gene, cell, automation and personalised medicine.

Deploying artificial intelligence and other new technology, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud computing, blockchain and 3D printing technology is also crucial to support diagnosis and treatment, disease prevention, administrative reform and medical education.

Fourth, training and making use of a highly skilled workforce to meet the requirements of the digital era in healthcare is needed to build a network of domestic and international experts and scientists in the medical field.

Connecting research institutes, hospitals, medical universities and businesses to enhance the application of research results into practice will also be crucial.

Fifth is to support businesses in developing new digital applications, services and digital infrastructure in the form of public-private partnerships, applying an electronic health book for at least 95 per cent of people and deploying the Digital Transformation Project of Hà Nội’s Bạch Mai Hospital and HCM City’s Chợ Rẫy Hospital.

Sixth is to build and implement support programmes to promote digital transformation in healthcare enterprises.

Finally, it is essential to enhance international cooperation in scientific research, development and technology transfer, especially in the fields of AI, big data, biotechnology and gene technology. — VNS