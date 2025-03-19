Tây Ninh strives to reduce traffic accidents

TÂY NINH - Tây Ninh Province is actively implementing various initiatives to prevent and reduce traffic accidents, particularly focusing on limiting fatalities.

Several intensive campaigns ensuring traffic order and safety have been launched that target common violations such as drunk driving, drug use, speeding, overloading, and driving against traffic flow.

According to Major Cao Thanh Vũ from Tây Ninh Provincial Traffic Police, since the enactment of Decree 168/2024/NĐ-CP on January 1, 2025, public compliance with traffic laws has significantly improved, leading to a noticeable reduction in accidents.

However, violations such as drunk driving and running red lights still persist.

To further reduce accidents, from now until the end of March 2025, the mobile police, traffic police, and local police forces will intensify patrols and enforcement, particularly at night.

These operations will focus on six key categories of violations that are primary causes of traffic accidents, including drunk and drug-impaired driving, overloaded or modified vehicles, speeding, running red lights, driving in the wrong lanes, reckless driving, and illegal street racing.

Tây Ninh’s Traffic Police have already issued numerous fines for underage driving, driving without a license, and other serious offenses.

In 2024, Tây Ninh recorded 423 traffic accidents, an increase of 92 incidents; resulting in 254 fatalities, a decrease of 19, and 252 injuries, an increase of 136.

Deputy director of Tây Ninh Provincial Police, Colonel Trần Văn Luận, pointed out that inadequate infrastructure is a contributing factor to traffic accidents.

The rising number of vehicles, over 1.5 million in 2024, an increase of 41,909 from 2023, has placed greater strain on roads, with 71 per cent of accidents occurring on provincial and rural roads.

Additionally, low awareness of traffic laws remains a major issue, with many accidents caused by reckless behavior such as failing to observe traffic conditions, improper lane changes, and unsafe overtaking.

To address these concerns, from early 2025, Tây Ninh police have intensified efforts to improve traffic safety, resulting in a decrease in accidents across all key metrics in the first two months of the year.

In January 2025, 33 accidents were recorded, down 16; with 19 fatalities, down five, and 16 injuries, down 19.

In February 2025, there were 15 accidents, down 34; with nine fatalities, down 15, and nine injuries, down 23.

Across nine districts, towns, and cities, 13 task forces have been established to conduct patrols and enforce traffic laws, particularly focusing on the six major violation categories.

Additionally, the Traffic Police Division has been instructed to monitor and combat criminal activities such as illegal transportation of explosives, smuggled goods, and unauthorised border crossings.

Nguyễn Hồng Thanh, acting chairman of Tây Ninh People’s Committee, emphasised the need for effective, measurable solutions to further reduce traffic accidents.

Measures include strengthening the province’s Traffic Safety Committee, establishing local-level traffic safety committees, and enhancing collaboration between the police and construction departments to improve road conditions.

Furthermore, the Tây Ninh Department of Education and Training has directed schools to enhance traffic safety education and promote responsible road behaviour among students.

Schools are also reinforcing the "Safe School Gate" model, prohibiting underage and unlicensed students from riding motorcycles to school, and encouraging parental involvement in ensuring their children's adherence to traffic laws. - VNS