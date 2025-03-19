Four fishermen missing after boat sank off central Việt Nam coast

NGHỆ AN — A fishing boat with four crew members sank off the central coast of Việt Nam on Tuesday evening, leaving all on board missing, local border guards reported.

The vessel, NA-80209-TS, captained by Nguyễn Văn Cương, 40, was reported to have gone down in waters between Nghệ An and Hà Tĩnh provinces, approximately five nautical miles from Mắt Island.

The boat had set sail on March 17 and was returning to shore when it sank for unknown reasons. The missing crew members include Captain Nguyễn Văn Cương, Trần Văn Hữu, 30, Lê Tuấn Anh, 20, and Bùi Sỹ Nhất, 48, all from Nghệ An.

A passing fishing boat spotted the vessel's trawl net and secured it to their own vessel while awaiting rescue teams.

Upon receiving the report, border guards launched a search operation and broadcast distress signals to other fishing boats in the vicinity, urging them to assist.

The search remains ongoing. — VNS