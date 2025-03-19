Politics & Law
Quảng Bình mobilises diverse resources to do away with makeshift homes

March 19, 2025 - 17:32
Quảng Bình's Party Committee Secretary Lê Ngọc Quang emphasised the determination to complete the elimination of makeshift and substandard homes for poor and near-poor households in the province by August 2025.

 

Local authorities build a new house for a poor family in Quảng Bình Province.  — Photo cong.anquangbinh.gov.vn

QUẢNG BÌNH — The central province of Quảng Bình is drastically implementing a programme to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses, with focus placed on mobilising diverse resources to support people with meritorious services to the revolution, families of martyrs, and poor and near-poor households.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Lê Ngọc Quang urged units and localities to promote the spirit of self-reliance, without relying on others, in the programme implementation. 

He emphasised the determination to complete the elimination of makeshift and substandard homes for poor and near-poor households in the province by August 2025.

To date, construction has been underway on 1,160 out of the 1,553 temporary and dilapidated homes, of them 315 completed. — VNS

