Quảng Bình mobilises diverse resources to do away with makeshift homes

QUẢNG BÌNH — The central province of Quảng Bình is drastically implementing a programme to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses, with focus placed on mobilising diverse resources to support people with meritorious services to the revolution, families of martyrs, and poor and near-poor households.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Lê Ngọc Quang urged units and localities to promote the spirit of self-reliance, without relying on others, in the programme implementation.

He emphasised the determination to complete the elimination of makeshift and substandard homes for poor and near-poor households in the province by August 2025.

To date, construction has been underway on 1,160 out of the 1,553 temporary and dilapidated homes, of them 315 completed. — VNS