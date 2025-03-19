Quảng Trị steps up efforts to improve housing for low-income families

QUẢNG TRỊ — Nearly 1,800 poor families in the central province of Quảng Trị had received housing support as of March 2025, with total funding exceeding VNĐ118 billion (US$4.6 million).

Currently, 7,663 households in the province need such assistance, of them 4,460 require new homes and 3,203 need repairs. The total estimated cost for these efforts surpasses VNĐ414 billion. Quảng Trị aims to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing by September 2.

To achieve this goal, the province has developed an action plan with clearly assigned responsibilities, ensuring accountability and tangible results. Authorities have conducted thorough assessments to identify eligible households. At the same time, the locality has mobilised social resources, while providing support in land-related procedures.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoàng Nam said the locality is committed to completing its housing programme on schedule.

Over the past years, Quảng Trị has received substantial financial support from various sources to aid the eradication of substandard housing. Its 2022-2026 plan on mobilising resources for building new houses for the poor (Plan 197) aims to raise over VNĐ217 billion from the national target programmes, the local budget, and social sources to construct 3,152 houses. It has already secured VNĐ120 billion for building 1,860 new houses for the target group.

Additionally, the "Gratitude Fund" supported the construction of 677 houses and the repair of 172 others for revolution contributors during 2021 - 2024, with a total cost of over VNĐ58 billion.

Further support is expected this year, with the Ministry of Public Security set to facilitate the construction of 1,143 houses worth VNĐ80 billion for disadvantaged households across the province. — VNS