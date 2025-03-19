Wartime bombs safely handled in Quảng Bình, Nghệ An provinces

QUẢNG BÌNH — The mobile bomb disposal team of the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) in Việt Nam has safely moved a bomb weighing 118kg to a secure storage area in the central province of Quảng Bình, where it will await safe detonation.

The bomb was found on March 17 when workers were repairing a bridge that connects Chuôn village and Cồn Cùng village in Kim Thuỷ Commune, Lệ Thuỷ District.

Experts from the MAG, a UK-based non-governmental organisation that assists people affected by landmines, unexploded ordnance, small arms and light weapons, were sent to the construction site following an order from the Quảng Bình Military Command.

The MAG experts identified the explosive as an MK81-type bomb that can affect an area with a radius of more than 1km, used by the US military during the war in Việt Nam

Meanwhile, a bomb weighing approximately 340kg that still had its detonator intact, was successfully deactivated on March 19 in the central province of Nghệ An.

The bomb was found about one metre underground by people in Diễn Lộc Commune, Diễn Châu District on March 18 when they were constructing a football field.

The Military Command of Diễn Châu District and the Engineering Command, Military Command of Nghệ An Province identified it MK-82 bomb with a diameter of 20cm, and a length of 155cm, also used by the US military. — VNS