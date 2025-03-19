Hà Nội considers light tower landmark in Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square revamp

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's authorities have announced plans to demolish the 'Shark Jaw' building and expand Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, with the potential addition of a light tower as a new landmark for the heart of the capital city.

The Shark Jaw commercial centre building, currently home to many cafe shops and restaurants and clothing stores, is set to be torn down before April 30 (Việt Nam's Reunification Day), while the expansion of the square is expected to be completed before September 2, according to the city's plans.

Hoàn Kiếm District has been tasked with studying the construction of a light tower at a suitable location within the square to create a focal point for the area. However, as of Wednesday, the district government has yet to decide on the exact placement of the tower, but one option is at the fountain (built in 1954) at the centre of the current Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square.

In addition to the light tower, the city has requested the district to explore the construction of a three-level basement beneath the renovated square.

The first level would serve as a commercial and cultural space, while the second and third levels would be designated for parking. If parking is deemed unnecessary, the basement could be repurposed as a multi-functional space.

Hà Nội authorities have also called for an impact assessment on the surrounding landscape, particularly the facades of the Long Vân-Hồng Vân building, the Thủy Tạ building, the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Cultural Information Centre, and residential areas along Cầu Gỗ Street.

The placement of a stage and radial pathways within the square is also under review.

The city has emphasised the need to carefully evaluate the current greenery in the area, including heritage trees and to develop appropriate solutions for their preservation and arrangement.

The redevelopment of Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square is part of Hà Nội's broader efforts to enhance public spaces and preserve the city's cultural heritage while accommodating modern urban needs. — VNS