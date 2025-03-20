Resilience under pressure: life inside a Vietnamese psychiatric ward

HÀ TĨNH — Treating patients with psychological conditions is already a challenge, but caring for those with mental disorders is even tougher, requiring unwavering dedication and nerves of steel from medical staff at Hà Tĩnh Mental Health Hospital in central Việt Nam.

The hospital, often described as an 'unusual place', hosts a diverse range of patients, from those with severe agitation and psychosis, to individuals battling depression, anxiety disorders and congenital mental impairments.

Each case presents unique demands, forcing healthcare workers to provide meticulous, tailored care.

"It's not like treating ordinary patients," said Lê Thị Quỳnh Nga, Deputy Head of the hospital's Acute Female Ward.

"We face risks and bizarre situations daily. Being attacked, hit, or even soiled by these patients is routine."

Over eleven years at the hospital, Nga has witnessed the full spectrum of emotions tied to her profession. She described how every patient brings a distinct story and how staff here often has to endure torn clothes, slaps, insults or being hit by splashes of dirty water.

"To survive in this job, you need a solid mindset and a heart dedicated to the work. Without that, no one lasts long," she said.

Abandonment is not unusual, with families dropping patients at the hospital gates and relinquishing the care to the facility. Staff then take over, bathing, feeding and tending to them.

During aggressive episodes, the wards turn chaotic as workers restrain patients and administer medication. Once calm, some might apologise, only for the pattern to repeat later, and they couldn't really help it.

When patients flee, doctors split up to search for them, serving not just as medics but as listeners and caregivers. Nga reflected on how prolonged interaction reveals the patients’ pitiable circumstances, a sentiment that has fueled her decade-long tenure.

"After spending time with them, I realise how pitiful their situations are," Nga said.

Staff sometimes use their money to support patients, especially those neglected by families or unable to afford basics like food. For some, the hospital becomes a second home over years of treatment.

Nga recently checked on L.T.H., a 38-year-old schizophrenic patient from Thạch Hà District who has relied on the hospital for six years.

Spending 15 to 20 days per visit before returning home with medication, L.T.H.’s unmarried status and responsibility for a child place a heavy load on her accompanying mother, a situation Nga knows well.

Võ Thị Thanh Huyền, a 23-year-old nurse in her sixth month on the job, finds it taxing but rewarding, as understanding patients’ struggles fosters a sense of connection.

"It’s tough, but I find joy in it. Understanding their struggles makes me feel for them," she said.

Nguyễn Tiến Hùng, Head of the Acute Male Ward, recounted a recent attack where a patient gripped his throat during a psychotic episode. Caught off guard while holding a pen and paper, he relied on colleagues and security to intervene.

"I couldn’t react in time, but I’m used to it. Colleagues and security stepped in to help," he said.

After 31 years in psychiatry, Hùng has developed techniques to handle violent outbursts, though unexpected incidents—like one that scarred his face—still occur.

Managing 40 to 60 patients daily alone due to a staffing shortage, he works without breaks, pushing himself to keep up.

The job lacks sufficient support or protection despite its dangers, he noted. Patients cannot always control their actions, leaving staff vulnerable.

"Success here requires firmness and authority, fear or hesitation would drive anyone away," he said.

Family understanding sustains him, with his wife and children in healthcare offering empathy that has kept him in the field for over three decades.

Deputy Director Nguyễn Văn Mạnh pointed to a severe shortage of specialised staff and resources. As mental health issues rise—spurred by modern pressures affecting everyone from farmers to professionals—the hospital struggles to cope.

Overcrowded wards and outdated equipment compound the problem, while recruiting psychiatrists remains elusive.

Hùng observed that growing societal stress is driving up cases, underscoring the need for more personnel and infrastructure to meet patients’ needs. For now, the staff’s determination and compassion keep this underfunded facility running.

"Life’s pressures are increasing mental health issues," Hùng said. "We need more manpower and infrastructure to cope." For now, the staff’s grit and generosity hold the line at this under-resourced outpost of care. — VNS