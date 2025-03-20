Decomposing body found in Đắk Nông Cave

ĐẮK NÔNG — A decomposing body was discovered in Cave C7, located within the administrative boundaries of Nam Tân Hamlet, Nam Đà Commune, in the central highland province of Đắk Nông.

The find was reported to the Nam Đà Commune People's Committee around 2:50 pm on Wednesday by residents who encountered the body while trekking in the forest.

The body had already begun to emit a foul odour and was in a state of decomposition, suggesting the individual had died about a week prior.

Authorities initially identified the victim as N.H.H., a 38-year-old resident of Ba Đình District in Hà Nội, who had entered the cave for exploration and tragically suffered a fatal accident after falling into a deep abyss within the steep, rocky cave, estimated to be 15-20 meters deep.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of death. — VNS