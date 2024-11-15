Politics & Law
Home Society

Prime Minister requests to strengthen measles prevention and control

November 15, 2024 - 10:17
The directive was issued due to a recent rise in measles cases observed in certain provinces and cities.
A medical worker gives measles vaccination to a child in Vinh City, the central province of Nghệ An. — VNA/VNS Photo Bích Huệ

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued an official dispatch on Thursday, instructing relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to enhance measures for measles prevention and control.

This directive follows an observed increase in measles cases in several provinces and cities in recent months.

The official dispatch, addressed to the Ministers of Health, Education and Training, Information and Communications, as well as Việt Nam Television, the Voice of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam News Agency, and local governments, tasks the Ministry of Health (MoH) with providing guidance on preventing and controlling measles, conducting vaccination campaigns, and ensuring early detection and thorough management of outbreaks.

Hospitals are required to organise patient admission and treatment in line with MoH instructions.

The MoH is also directed to conduct training to strengthen capacity in monitoring, diagnosing, and treating measles.

The Ministry of Education and Training should instruct schools to implement measles prevention and control measures as per health sector guidelines. Schools are responsible for monitoring children’s health, promptly notifying medical facilities upon detecting suspected cases, and ensuring swift quarantine and treatment.

The education sector is further encouraged to urge families to vaccinate their children fully and on schedule.

Provinces and cities are advised to monitor local epidemic developments closely, assess risks regularly, and ensure early detection and treatment to prevent the disease from spreading. Additionally, localities should coordinate with neighbouring areas to share updates on the epidemic and apply effective control measures.

They are also urged to conduct vaccination for target groups as directed by the MoH, particularly in high-risk areas or regions with low vaccination coverage, ensuring no cases of unvaccinated individuals are missed.

Localities should educate residents on proactive prevention measures, encourage timely vaccination according to the MoH's schedule, and advise families to seek medical attention immediately if any symptoms appear.

Adequate logistics, medicines, equipment, supplies, and vaccines should be ensured for measles prevention and control, especially when a measles outbreak is declared.

Local authorities are also tasked with intensifying inspections on epidemic prevention and control measures and addressing violations strictly.

The Ministry of Information and Communications, Việt Nam Television, the Voice of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam News Agency, and media outlets should promote awareness, deliver regular and accurate information on the epidemic, and address any misinformation regarding measles.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long will oversee and direct the implementation of this official dispatch.

The Government Office, in collaboration with the MoH, will monitor and urge relevant ministries, agencies, and localities to implement the dispatch and promptly report any issues or difficulties encountered to the Prime Minister. — VNS

HCM City measles vaccination coverage is low

With the measles vaccination coverage for children in HCM City still being low, it needs to focus on increasing it since there is an outbreak of the dangerous viral disease, a conference heard on September 5.

Special teacher for troubled students

To fulfil his mother's last wish, after graduating and working in different jobs, he returned to his home province in 2013 and joined Rehabilitation School No. 2, where he was assigned to the Vocational Planning and Training team, a role he has held to this day.
New homes in flood-swept village

Soldiers in Military Corps No 12 are sparing no effort to build new houses for Làng Nủ villagers, whose homes were swept away during the floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

