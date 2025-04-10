HCMC conference on green solutions and sustainable development attracts top interntional scientists

HCM CITY - An international conference on green solutions and emerging technologies for sustainable development was held on April 10 in HCM City, with the participation of leading experts and scientists from around the world.

The conference, held by HCM City University of Technology (HUTECH) and HCM City Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (HCMC C4IR), discussed new technologies and solutions that tackle climate change, protect the environment and align with the United Nations' sustainable development goals.

Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of HCM City People’s Committee, said that science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation are important factors for any country’s growth.

HCM City has developed clear strategies to strengthen the application of science and technology, innovation and digital transformation.

“As the world is constantly changing, and the development model of relying on resources and cheap labour is showing limitations, we need to find new drivers for growth and development models that are based on science, technology and innovation, especially green tech.”

The conference featured 172 scientific reports, focusing on renewable energy, environmentally friendly technologies and materials, hi-tech solutions for sustainable development, and application of data and artificial intelligence (AI), among others.

Nguyễn Đức Huy, deputy director of HCMC C4IR, said that the centre will focus on facilitating the Fourth Industrial Revolution across different regions; help implement national strategies on AI, digital transformation, green growth; and work with the World Economic Forum to publish high quality academic reports for regional and international meetings.

It will also work closely with HUTECH to implement initiatives in the fields of AI and training engineers for AI, semiconductors and other key technologies, as well as propose sustainable development policies to HCM City and Việt Nam.

HUTECH also launched its Materials and Emerging Technology for Sustainability – METS magazine, written by nearly 20 experts and scientists from around the world to promote innovative academic researches. – VNS