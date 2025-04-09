Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam fines company $8,600 for food safety scandal

April 09, 2025 - 15:00
A screenshot of Phạm Quang Linh (known as Quang Linh Vlogs), Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng (Hằng Du Mục), and Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyễn Thúc Thùy Tiên during a livestream on social media to promote the Kera candy product. — VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp

HCM CITY — Asia Life JSC is facing an VNĐ224 million (US$8,600) fine for serious food safety violations concerning its “Kera vegetable candy” in a recent scandal that has caused public outcry.

The company based in the Central Highlands province of Đắk Lắk has failed to monitor storage conditions, did not fully implement the HACCP system, and sold products with excessive additives, according to the provincial Health Department.

In connection with the scandal, police have arrested five people, including two popular Vietnamese key opinion leaders (KOLs), for allegedly misleading consumers by promoting the candy as a fibre-rich supplement.

Social media influencers Phạm Quang Linh (known as Quang Linh Vlogs) and Nguyễn Thị Thái Hằng (Hằng Du Mục), both associated with Chị Em Rọt (CER) Group, face charges of “manufacturing and trading counterfeit food or additives” and “deceiving customers.”

Three others were arrested: the chairman and a director of Asia Life JSC and another board member of CER Group.

In addition, a Vietnamese beauty queen has been banned from international travel and fined VNĐ25 million for her involvement in promoting the product.

Investigations have revealed that the candy contained only 0.51 grams of fibre per box, far below the advertised amount, and contained high sorbitol levels, which can cause digestive issues.

After selling over 100,000 boxes, Asia Life JSC has pledged to refund customers.

All influencers involved have acknowledged their misleading claims and have apologised to the public.

The Ministry of Public Security has launched a broader investigation into the misleading claims and violations affecting consumer rights.

The ministry’s investigation agency concluded that the false advertising of Kera vegetable candy on social media has sparked outrage and had a serious impact on consumer rights. — VNS

