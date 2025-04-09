Green businesses in Việt Nam get support under Forest Entrepreneur 2025

HÀ NỘI — Businesses selected for the Forest Entrepreneur 2025 must meet two key criteria, a financially sustainable business model and a positive impact on the forest ecosystems, a senior researcher said on Tuesday at the programme's launch event.

Trương Thị Nam Thắng, Lead Researcher at the Research Institute for Innovation and Development (IID), emphasised that the Forest Ecopreneur is part of the SAFE Initiative, funded by the Korea Forest Services and implemented by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) through the Bridge for Billions.

IID is in charge of implementing the programme in Việt Nam.

The initiative seeks to incubate and build the capacity of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and impact-driven start-ups engaged in forest preservation and local livelihood improvement across Việt Nam, Laos, Cambodia, and Bhutan.

Thắng said that each participating enterprise will be matched with a mentor for six months, supporting their early development. Additionally, they will go through a structured incubation process focused on refining their business models and expanding networks.

"The training in 2025 will centre on four key methodologies: Entrepreneurship, Design Thinking, Lean Startup, and Blue Ocean Strategy," Thắng said.

She added that from 92 applicants for the 2025 programme, 25 businesses were selected following a rigorous evaluation process and matched with mentors. Notably, over 48 per cent of these enterprises are women-led, and women constitute half of their workforce.

Alexis Corblin, UNEP’s Regional Technical Advisor, highlighted the success of the 2024 programme, which saw over 80 businesses apply.

After a competitive selection, 35 enterprises and 30 mentors participated, completing eight training modules, four expert workshops, three networking events and a field trip to Kon Tum, alongside various discussion sessions.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Minh, CEO of The Vietnam Investor and a programme mentor, emphasised the autonomy granted to startups during the process.

"I let my mentee from Lâm Đồng study independently and step in only when guidance is needed," she said, adding that the most valuable benefit of the programme is access to networks and practical business knowledge.

"Some participants didn’t even know they were social impact businesses at first. Now, they recognise their role and take pride in what they do," she added.

Among the selected businesses in 2025 is a cooperative specialising in Lai Châu ginseng farming.

Phạm Quang Tuyến, from the Cooperative for Conservation and Development of Lai Châu Mountain Ginseng Variety, said his cooperative has established organic ginseng-growing farms, with its products certified as provincial OCOP (One Commune One Product).

He also shared that the cooperative lacked expertise in business strategy and market expansion, but the programme had bridged these gaps, ensuring stable income for local ginseng farmers.

"This programme has filled the knowledge gap and connected us with like-minded forest conservation advocates," Tuyến said.

Thắng told Việt Nam News that about one-third of the 2024 participants reported growth in markets, products and operations. She noted that roughly one-third of the businesses are led by ethnic minorities or source materials from such communities, indirectly improving their livelihoods alongside direct enterprise support.

Tuyến said the programme has helped his cooperative discover a 'formula' for balancing business with ecological sustainability.

"Our products now carry more value. Consumers are willing to pay not just for the product itself but for the environmental benefits it represents," he added. — VNS