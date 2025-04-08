Politics & Law
Home Society

Sea collision kills four fishermen off Hải Phòng coast

April 08, 2025 - 20:32
The accident occurred at around 6.55am on Tuesday.
A search and rescue team looks for the missing fishermen following the collision early Wednesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A collision off the coast of Hải Phòng City on Tuesday has claimed the lives of four crew members aboard a Vietnamese fishing vessel.

According to the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Việt Nam MRCC), the fishing vessel TH 92686TS collided with the Panama-flagged cargo ship HOSEI CROWN at approximately 6:55am on Tuesday.

At the time of the incident, HOSEI CROWN was en route from Chùa Vẽ Port in Hải Phòng to the Philippines. Weather conditions in the area included southeast winds at levels 3-4 (12–28km/h) and dense fog.

The Việt Nam MRCC promptly mobilised local forces and deployed the rescue ship SAR 411. The centre also instructed HOSEI CROWN to assist in the search for the missing crew members.

By 9:10am the same day, eight fishermen had been rescued, while the bodies of four others were recovered. All survivors and the deceased were brought ashore in Hải Phòng.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Việt Nam MRCC in coordination with relevant authorities. — VNS

Society

Developing high-quality human resources in the new era

Việt Nam commemorates the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and National Reunification this year, and the Mekong Delta – the southern delta of the nation – marks significant progress, standing at the threshold of breakthrough opportunities in the new era.

