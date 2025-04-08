Sea collision kills four fishermen off Hải Phòng coast

HÀ NỘI — A collision off the coast of Hải Phòng City on Tuesday has claimed the lives of four crew members aboard a Vietnamese fishing vessel.

According to the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (Việt Nam MRCC), the fishing vessel TH 92686TS collided with the Panama-flagged cargo ship HOSEI CROWN at approximately 6:55am on Tuesday.

At the time of the incident, HOSEI CROWN was en route from Chùa Vẽ Port in Hải Phòng to the Philippines. Weather conditions in the area included southeast winds at levels 3-4 (12–28km/h) and dense fog.

The Việt Nam MRCC promptly mobilised local forces and deployed the rescue ship SAR 411. The centre also instructed HOSEI CROWN to assist in the search for the missing crew members.

By 9:10am the same day, eight fishermen had been rescued, while the bodies of four others were recovered. All survivors and the deceased were brought ashore in Hải Phòng.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Việt Nam MRCC in coordination with relevant authorities. — VNS