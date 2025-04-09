Health Ministry investigates food source after 33 fall ill in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Ministry of Health has instructed Đồng Tháp authorities to trace food sources and collect samples for testing after 33 students and teachers had food poisoning symptoms after a lunch during a festival on Sunday, which involved 3,500 attendees.

The meal was provided by a catering service and included rice, pork, fried chicken, and others, all confirmed safe until August 2025, according to the provincial authorities.

A university also offered free milk tea during lunch, but did not track its distribution.

After the meal, several students reported stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, with 29 hospitalised due to digestive issues, according to provincial authorities.

Food and individual samples have been collected for testing, but the milk tea sample was unavailable.

Đoàn Tấn Bửu, director of Đồng Tháp Province's Department of Health, said: “The cases are mild, and the patients are expected to recover soon.”

The Health Ministry emphasised the importance of food safety, urging proper monitoring of food sources and hygiene practices in food preparation, especially for large events.

The incident followed a previous case in Đồng Tháp last year where nearly 150 people fell ill after consuming bánh mì, a popular Vietnamese dish, from a local bakery.

Việt Nam continues to face food safety challenges, which have led to numerous food poisoning cases, often resulting in minor penalties for establishments responsible for food poisoning.

In most cases, establishments receive only minimal administrative fines, which experts said are not enough to stop them from making the same mistakes in the future. — VNS