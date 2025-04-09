Việt Nam launches Just Energy Transition portal

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and its partners launched the official Just Energy Transition (JETP) website on Wednesday to upgrade Việt Nam’s progress on realising the JETP commitment.

The website is an official channel to provide transparent, timely and comprehensive information about the JETP implementation process in Việt Nam.

It has been jointly developed by the MoIT’s Department of Innovation, Green Transformation and Industrial Promotion the Department of Electricity, the International Partners Group (IPG) and the United Nations Development Programme.

The portal provides an overview of JETP Việt Nam, including the objectives of JETP, the parties involved in JETP in the country, and the structure and tasks of the JETP Secretariat.

It also updates proposed JETP projects in priority areas such as energy transition in transportation, innovation and development, and technology transfer.

The portal serves as a bridge between the Secretariat, IPG, Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) - an independent initiative led by the private sector, and stakeholders, particularly those proposing and developing projects, to promote a just energy transition within the JETP framework in Việt Nam.

It is expected to become a platform to strengthen understanding, connection and collaboration among stakeholders—from Government agencies and development partners to the private sector and the community.

The portal will continue to be upgraded with new features to optimise the user experience and improve communication efficiency.

In December 2022, in Brussels, Belgium, Việt Nam and the IPG (including EU, UK, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Denmark and Norway) signed a political declaration establishing the JETP.

JETP is a long-term and ambitious partnership to support Việt Nam in its low-carbon transition and climate resilience efforts, accelerating the fair and decarbonised transformation of the electricity system, while creating new economic opportunities to help Việt Nam move towards a net-zero emission future. VNS