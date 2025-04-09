Quảng Ninh performs dual transplants in milestone for local healthcare

QUẢNG NINH — Two hospitals in Quảng Ninh Province have successfully carried out kidney transplants for two patients, using organs donated by a brain-dead donor, marking a major milestone for the province’s healthcare sector.

The surgeries were completed overnight on Tuesday at Quảng Ninh General Hospital and the Việt Nam-Sweden Hospital in Uông Bí City.

The kidneys were donated by a patient who had been declared brain-dead at the Việt Đức Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội. The organs were delivered through a coordinated effort to two recipients in Quảng Ninh.

Doctors from Quảng Ninh joined the organ retrieval process in Hà Nội and safely transported the kidneys back, with support from leading experts at Việt Đức Hospital. Both hospitals mobilised specialised teams and prepared thoroughly to ensure successful surgeries and post-operative care.

After more than two hours of surgery, both transplants were completed successfully during the night. The patients are now in a stable condition, with early signs indicating the transplanted kidneys are functioning well.

This medical achievement offers renewed hope for hundreds of patients with end-stage kidney disease. It also highlights the growing expertise of Quảng Ninh’s provincial hospitals in handling complex medical procedures such as organ transplants.

The success highlights Quảng Ninh’s progress in advanced medical care, easing the burden on patients by reducing the need to travel and lowering treatment costs.

Other organs from the same donor, including the heart and liver, were also transplanted.

The province now aims to become a regional transplant hub through continued investment in equipment and specialised training. — VNS