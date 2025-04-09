Việt Nam, France cooperate to strengthen aviation safety monitoring capability

HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) and the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) on Wednesday signed Appendix VI to their technical cooperation agreement, which outlines bilateral cooperation in strategic planning, monitoring systems, national aviation safety programmes, and technical training.

The signing of the document was witnessed by French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn.

Under the strategic planning component, the French side will assist CAAV in developing a roadmap to manage the projected growth of Việt Nam’s aviation sector in the coming years.

Regarding monitoring systems, the French side will support CAAV in enhancing its monitoring activities for airlines and maintenance organisations. The cooperation will also focus on building internal capacity by training Vietnamese aviation safety inspectors and helping CAAV with transition toward a risk-based monitoring model.

In the area of national aviation safety, France will help Việt Nam establish an effective safety programme aimed at identifying and mitigating risks within the country’s air transport system.

Additionally, France will provide technical training tailored to the project’s needs, focusing on capacity building for flight safety inspectors within CAAV’s flight standards division.

The original technical cooperation agreement between CAAV and DGAC was signed on May 24, 2018, in Paris, France. Since 2019, the two agencies have signed five appendices and held annual steering committee meetings alternately in France and Việt Nam to define priority areas for cooperation.

Under the signed appendices, DGAC has continuously supported CAAV in strengthening its aviation safety monitoring capability and enhancing its overall management of flight operations. — VNS