Hà Nội lays out roadmap for green public transport overhaul

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has set a target for all buses operating in the capital to run on electricity or green energy by 2030, as part of its push to develop sustainable public transport.

The municipal authority has announced Vice Chairman Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền’s conclusions on the Department of Construction’s proposed roadmap to transition the city’s bus fleet to green energy.

The Department of Construction has been tasked with urgently finalising an implementation plan for the city’s approved scheme to expand public transport with the use of electric and green-energy buses. A year-by-year roadmap must be submitted to the People’s Committee by April 15.

Authorities have also requested a prompt review and update of service quality criteria for public bus operations.

To support the transition, the department will work with other agencies and local departments to revise urban planning documents and identify land for charging stations at bus terminals, parking areas, rest stops, and other public areas.

The Department of Industry and Trade will coordinate with Vietnam Electricity to ensure a stable electricity supply for the charging infrastructure.

On the financial side, the Department of Construction has also been assigned to work with relevant agencies to develop support policies, including interest rate subsidies for loans to invest in infrastructure and procure clean-energy buses. These proposals must also be finalised by the end of April and submitted to the city’s People's Council for consideration.

The Department of Finance will review lending terms with relevant agencies to make financing more accessible for businesses involved in the electric bus rollout. — VNS