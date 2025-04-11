HCMUT, UTS launch new transnational education programme

HCM CITY — The HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT) and the Australian University of Technology in Sydney (UTS) on April 9 officially partnered to launch a new transnational education (TNE) programme for a Bachelor of Engineering degree.

It makes HCMUT the first education institution outside Australia to deliver UTS’s programme, with lecturers and curriculum directly provided by UTS. This joint international training programme is offered at only one-third of the tuition costs in Australia.

Vice president of HCMUT Phạm Trần Vũ said students will complete the full three-year UTS bachelor's programme in HCM City.

The teaching team will consist of lecturers from both universities in a 1:1 ratio and graduates will receive a UTS diploma, which is recognised globally.

“Vietnamese students can now access world-class education, without having to study abroad. UTS will oversee both the admissions process and graduation standards,” he said.

In its first year, the programme aims to admit 200 students in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Information Technology majors, through a comprehensive evaluation process.

“These are high-demand fields closely aligned with digital transformation and the global digital economy - areas where both institutions have strong expertise,” he added.

Applicants must demonstrate English proficiency, with an IELTS score of 6.5 or equivalent, with tuition fees around VNĐ128 million (US$4,900) per semester.

Pro vice-chancellor of UTS Leo Mian said this new TNE programme marks an exciting chapter in UTS’s shared journey, one that demonstrates the power of international collaboration in education and innovation.

UTS’s partnership with HCMUT began in 2007 and has continued to deepen over the years.

Two UTS degree programmes will be offered at HCMUT – the Bachelor of AI and the Bachelor of Information Technology – embodying the spirit of forward-thinking education.

The Bachelor of Artificial Intelligence is designed to meet the rapidly growing demand for specialised industry professionals who can harness the power of AI to solve real-world problems.

Students will learn to use a variety of AI techniques and tools, developing autonomous solutions for applications such as self-driving cars, facial recognition, personalised learning and voice assistants.

This programme aims to provide students with the skills they need to thrive in a world where data is abundant and its potential is immense.

Meanwhile, the Bachelor of Information Technology offers a practice-based approach to IT education.

Students will not only gain strong technical skills in IT, but also develop essential business analysis, problem-solving, teamwork and communication skills.

This holistic approach ensures that graduates are not just technically proficient, but also well-rounded professionals who can adapt and excel in an ever-evolving industry.

“Both of these programmes reflect UTS’s commitment to applied learning, cutting-edge research and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Students who join the new degree programmes with HCMUT will benefit from the combined support and resources of both UTS and HCMUT.

They will have access to the same online systems and platforms as students at the Sydney campus, including UTS’s comprehensive library of online resources and student support services.

They will be also supported on the ground by HCMUT’s experienced faculty, academic advisors and campus services, ensuring a well-rounded, high-quality learning experience that reflects the strengths of both institutions.

Students will have access to UTS’s official curriculum, digital resources, library services and academic support systems.

They will also be supported by HCMUT’s local faculty and academic advisors.

In the long term, both universities plan to expand the programme to other engineering disciplines such as electronics, IC design and control automation engineering, in line with Việt Nam's high-tech industrial development strategy and growing enterprise demand.

UTS is one of Australia’s leading young universities, ranked 88th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

It has a strong track record in delivering transnational education programmes, with over 30 years of experience. Its programmes in data science and AI are among the top 40 worldwide, while computer science and information systems ranks 73rd.

Founded in 1957, HCMUT under the Việt Nam National University-HCM City is the largest science, technology and engineering training and research centre in the southern region of Việt Nam, with more than 32,000 students.

According to Việt Nam’s Ministry of Education and Training, as of 2023, there were nearly 300 international joint programmes nationwide. — VNS