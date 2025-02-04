Politics & Law
Hương Tích Pagoda festival in Hà Tĩnh Province opens

February 04, 2025 - 10:52
February 04, 2025 - 10:52
Visitors converge upon the Hương Tích Pagoda for the first day of its festival on February 3. — Photo nhandan.vn

HÀ TĨNH — The annual Hương Tích Pagoda festival in the central province of Hà Tĩnh opened on February 3 or the 6th day of the first lunar month, drawing throngs of visitors.

The pagoda complex includes pagodas, temples, shrines worshipping Buddha, Gods, and Mother Goddess. It is a sacred place where visitors find inner peace and serenity, and enjoy the majestic natural scenery.

The festival attracts thousands of pilgrims each year, with over 123,000 in 2023 and more than 130,000 in 2024, according to the official.

Hương Tích Pagoda sits 650m above sea level in Can Lộc District. Dating back to the Trần Dynasty (13th century), it is one of Vietnam’s oldest and most revered pagodas. — VNA/VNS

