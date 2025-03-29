Party chief celebrates Đà Nẵng's historic milestones

ĐÀ NẴNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony held in Đà Nẵng on March 29 to commemorate the 95th anniversary of the municipal Party Organisation (March 28, 1930 – 2025) and the 50th anniversary of the city's liberation (March 29, 1975 – 2025).

The Party chief praised the central city's remarkable achievements, recognising them as a result of innovative thinking, proactive leadership, and effective governance. He commended the city's ability to adapt theoretical knowledge to local conditions while fostering unity between the Party's vision and the people's aspirations.

He stressed that national development demands new levels of innovation and economic progress. He noted that the Party and State have high hopes for Đà Nẵng, granting the city special policies to accelerate growth through science, technology, and digital transformation.

He underscored the need for the city to embrace its strategic role in the central coastal region and across Việt Nam, urging Đà Nẵng to harness its unique strengths, promote creative thinking, and leverage its special policies to fuel growth.

Đà Nẵng must become an international trade hub, a prime investment destination, and a thriving centre of culture and tourism alongside Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, and Huế.

Lâm called on Đà Nẵng to preserve its cultural heritage while continuing to innovate, stressing that it must remain vigilant, resilient, and forward-thinking in tackling future challenges.

Outlining key tasks ahead for the coastal city, the General Secretary urged Đà Nẵng to streamline its political system for improved efficiency, strengthen solidarity and unity in the Party, and enhance public trust. He emphasised the importance of restructuring administrative units to improve governance and better serve citizens and businesses.

He advised Đà Nẵng to proactively prepare for and effectively implement administrative reforms once approved by the Party Central Committee. He underscored the importance of ensuring smooth political operations and maintaining service delivery for citizens and businesses during this transitional phase.

He also highlighted the need for Đà Nẵng to implement Party Central Committee's resolutions with strategic vision and bold determination. The city must identify its strengths, propose new policies, and effectively carry out its 2021-2030 Development Plan, ensuring long-term growth.

Recognising human potential as the key to success, Lâm called on Đà Nẵng to foster cultural identity, revolutionary traditions, and the dynamic, self-reliant, and creative qualities of its people.

He urged local leaders, officials and public servants to think boldly, innovate, and take responsibility for the common good, with the city's development and public trust serving as key performance indicators.

He stressed the need to attract skilled experts in technology, finance, and specialised fields to meet the demands of investors and the market. This, he emphasised, would be Đà Nẵng's most powerful tool in advancing development in the digital and innovation-driven era.

Alongside economic development, the General Secretary underscored the importance of environmental sustainability, cultural growth, and social welfare. He called on Đà Nẵng to maintain security, public order, and stability, while building a solid "people's defence" and "public security" foundation.

Expressing his confidence in Đà Nẵng's future, the Party chief encouraged the city's leadership and people to remain united, proactive, and determined. By seizing opportunities and turning challenges into advantages, Đà Nẵng can accelerate progress and achieve the ambitious goals outlined by the 13th National Party Congress and the 22nd Party Congress of the city.

On this occasion, General Secretary Tô Lâm awarded the First-Class Labour Order to the Party Committee, government, and people of Đà Nẵng in recognition of their outstanding achievements in digital transformation, tourism development, and social welfare, contributing to the nation's development and security. — VNS